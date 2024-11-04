Braflix, popular (pirated) movie-streaming site, gets taken down by authorities

"We have too much to lose," says the site's operator.

Braflix, a site providing free entertainment content, has officially shut down after receiving a cease-and-desist notice from the London Police and the Motion Picture Association (MPA).

“Braflix is officially closed. Thank you to everyone who participated in this incredible story, who helped us build a strong community,” says the site’s operator on Discord channel, whose message (dated November 4) has been shared on r/Piracy.

The site operators have now transferred control of the Braflix domains to the authorities and announced that the website will soon redirect users to the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE) website, where legal viewing options are available.

“We are sorry that we can no longer continue fighting for our cause of free entertainment for everyone, but we have too much to lose, so the best option is to stop,” the message reads further.

The ACE is a global coalition formed by major entertainment giants, including studios like Disney, Netflix Warner Bros., and others. Dedicated to fighting digital piracy, ACE hunts down illegal streaming services and shuts down pirate sites.

While Europe does have a severe problem with piracy, the UK is among the countries with strict policies over pirated content.

Back in 2022, a British man convicted of running the illegal streaming service Dreambox across England and Wales was obliged to pay £963,000 (approx. $1,2 million). Not too long ago, the ACE also helped take down the Fmovies piracy syndicate in Vietnam, which received over 6.7 billion visits in just 18 months.