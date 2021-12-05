Bose is one of the well-known brands in the speaker industry, and while the company has products for every customer, its premium products are popular for quality and premium pricing. However, one of the company’s premium noise-canceling wireless headphones is once again selling at a discounted price at Amazon.

Bose QuietComfort 45 is now available at $279, down from $329, so you’re getting a good opportunity to get the headphones by paying $50 less than the original price. The discount is available on both Triple Black and White Smoke variants of the headphones. You can check out some of the exciting features of the Bose headphones below.

Bose QuietComfort 45 features:

World class Active Noise Cancellation.

Aware mode to hear what’s around you at the press of a button

Deep, clear sound from the Active EQ and TriPort® technology

24 hours battery life with fast charging support

Light weight design for maximum comfort

You can buy the Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-canceling wireless headphones at a discounted price here from Amazon.