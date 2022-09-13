Bonnie Ross voluntarily leaves 343 Industries

After 15 years, Bonnie Ross is leaving her position as head of 343 Industries, the studio responsible for the Halo series and a part of Xbox Game Studios. According to Ross, a “family medical issue” led to the decision for her departure. Ross established fame within the studio and game industry through her notable works, including Halo 4, Halo 5, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Halo Infinite, and even the Halo television series.

“While I had hoped to stay with Halo until we released the Winter Update, I am letting you know I will be leaving 343 and attending to a family medical issue,” Ross tweeted. “I am incredibly proud of the work everyone at 343 Industries has done with Halo Infinite, the Master Chief Collection, the Halo television series, and so much more. It has been an honor to serve alongside the team for the last 15 years and to be a part of a universe that I love. Thank you everyone in the Halo community for your support.”

Microsoft also confirmed the statement of Ross, recalling her works, not just at 343 Industries but also her contribution at Microsoft. Alongside that, Microsoft announced the appointment of Pierre Hintze as the new studio head.

“After more than 28 years in gaming at Microsoft, including 15 years leading 343 Industries and Halo through its most ambitious steps forward, Bonnie Ross will be leaving Microsoft and spending more time with her family. We are thankful for her leadership of 343 during which the team launched Halo 4, Halo 5, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, the Halo television series, and Halo Infinite. We wish her all the best. Head of Production Pierre Hintze will become Studio Head effective immediately. The 343 team is hard at work shipping the Winter Update, the biggest Halo Infinite update since launch.”

Replacing Ross’ roles won’t be that simple, though. Although Microsoft didn’t detail everything in the statement, Ross’s roles will be split into three. Aside from Hintze being the new head, two more individuals will enter the picture to take part in managing the responsibilities left by the veteran. Joining Hintze are Bryan Koski, who will now be GM of Franchise, and Elizabeth Van Wyck, who will supervise tasks for business and operations.

Ross is one of the recent big names that left the studio recently. Jerry Hook, the head of design on Halo Infinite, departed in May. Lead multiplayer designer on Halo Infinite, Andrew Witts, left earlier in March. Chris Lee, a long-time producer and creative director at 343 Industries, also left his position.