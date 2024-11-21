Bluesky Video Downloader: 5 Tools That Really Work

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Looking for a Bluesky video downloader? I’ve got you covered. I combed the web to find which options really work. So, read on to find out how to easily download videos from Bluesky for free.

Best Bluesky Video Downloader

Many tools claim to rip Bluesky videos, but I focused on those that are quick, consistent, and ad-free. Here’s the best of the bunch:

1. Bsky Downloader – Best Overall

This Bluesky video downloader is as straightforward as they come. Simply copy the URL from the video post page or share button and paste it.

You can choose between MP4 and MPEG-TS formats. The latter offers better compatibility with WhatsApp if you intend to share it with friends.

Video processing is fast and free and there are no limits on how many clips you can save or their length.

While there are ads on the site, there are no pesky popups or fake download buttons.

Whether on desktop or mobile, the video will go straight to your downloads folder.

Pros Cons Fast, free, and easy to use Can’t choose the video quality No intrusive pop-ups Two video formats

2. Publer – Comprehensive Social Media Downloader

Publer is a social media management platform that offers a free Bluesky video downloader with no registration needed.

I like that it maintains the HD quality and lets you share directly to other socials. Of course, you can also download straight to your device.

It uses the simple copy-and-paste method, and you can preview the clip before saving it. It offers a similar process for Bluesky images.

The site is completely ad-free and doesn’t limit the number of downloads. Furthermore, it can save from Twitter/X, Mastodon, Threads, and other social media platforms.

Pros Cons Free HD downloads Can’t choose output format Share to other social platforms Preview the video

3. Bluesky Media Downloader – Best Chrome Extension

If you use Chrome, try Bluesky Media Downloader.

The extension adds a download icon beside posts, so you can grab videos, images, and GIFs.

The extension’s settings let you choose a download folder and change the filename pattern. You can also group them into different folders based on the user.

The only supported format is MP4, with source quality.

While the extension is safe and ad-free, you might want to opt out of data collection when installing it.

Pros Cons Free video, GIF, and image downloader Chrome-only extension Choose download folder and filename pattern Can’t choose output format Same as source quality

4. PastedDownload – Best for Choosing Video Quality

PastedDownload now supports Bluesky videos. As the name suggests, all you have to do is paste the URL and it’ll process it for free.

Unlike a lot of similar tools, you can choose the quality. This includes from 360P to 1080P, depending on the source. However, you can’t choose any other format than MP4.

Still, the site is quite ad-heavy, so you’ll have to scroll to find the download link. It’s also slower than my other picks. Nonetheless, I didn’t experience any intrusive popups. The exception to this is if you choose the batch download option.

This saves all available qualities at once. It also supports sharing the download link to other social platforms.

Pros Cons Free video downloader with multiple resolutions Lots of ads on the page Batch download all versions Popups with batch download Up to 1080P Can’t choose output format

5. SaveBsky – Cleanest Interface

There’s not much negative to say about SaveBsky. It does exactly what you expect and there’s zero clutter or ads on the page to get in the way.

The free browser-based Bluesky video downloader lets you paste the URL and choose between MP4 or TS formats.

Processing and downloading is fast, and I didn’t experience any issues while testing.

From what I can tell, the MP4 video quality is the same as the source, but you can’t pick a lower resolution.

Pros Cons Free Bluesky video downloader Can’t select the video quality Choose between MP4 and TS Clean ad-free interface

How To Download from Bluesky

Let’s use Bsky Downloader as an example.

1. Find the video you wish to save on Bluesky and copy the URL from the post page or share button.

2. Go to BSkyDownloader.com and paste the URL into the box.

3. Choose between MP4 or MPEG-TS using the dropdown arrow.

4. Click Process Video and wait a few seconds for the download button to appear.

5. Click Download Video.

Is It Legal To Download from Bluesky?

Yes, it’s legal to download from Bluesky since there are no laws against doing so.

However, depending on your region, some videos may be subject to copyright law. Therefore, it may be deemed copyright infringement to download from Bluesky.

Nonetheless, if you don’t share any videos you’ve saved, there’s little chance of legal repercussions.

Disclaimer: The information provided on our website is intended for educational and informational purposes only. We do not endorse or promote the unauthorized downloading or circumvention of copyright protection mechanisms of any service mentioned on our site.

We understand and respect content creators’ and service providers’ intellectual property rights. Our discussions and reviews of downloader tools aim to inform our readers about the technological capabilities and potential legal considerations of using such tools. We strongly advise our readers to always comply with the respective platforms’ terms of service and respect copyright laws.

By using our website, you acknowledge and agree that you are responsible for ensuring your actions are legal and compliant with the terms of service of the platforms discussed. We disclaim any liability for the unauthorized or illegal use of downloader tools and any infringement of intellectual property rights.

Wrap Up

There’s no shortage of Bluesky video downloader tools.

Bsky Downloader is the best all-rounder for me. However, Publer is a good option if you wish to save from multiple social media sites.

If you prefer an extension, Bluesky Media Downloader is the best option, while PastedDownload is useful if you want to choose a lower resolution.

What’s your favorite? Let me know in the comment section below!