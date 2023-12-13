Blue Dot on Google Maps now has increased functionality, more control over location data

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Google is rolling out new updates to Google Maps that give users more control over their location data. The updates include:

Storing Timeline data on your device.

Deleting activities related to specific places.

Accessing key location controls right from the blue dot in Maps.

What’s a Blue Dot?

The “blue dot” refers to the small circular icon representing your current location on the map. It’s typically located in the bottom right corner of the screen and changes position as you move around.

One of the biggest changes is that Timeline data will be stored on your device by default. This means you will have more control over your data and can delete it anytime. You can also back up your Timeline data to the cloud so you don’t lose it if you get a new phone.

Then we have Another new feature, the ability to delete activity related to specific places. This means you can delete your searches, directions, visits, and shares for a specific place, such as your home or work. This can be helpful if you want to keep your location history private.

And finally, The blue dot in Maps now shows you whether your Location History and Timeline settings are turned on and whether you have given Maps access to your device’s location. You can also tap the blue dot to quickly turn these settings on or off.

These updates are rolling out now to Android and iOS devices. You can check for the updates in the Google Maps app.

