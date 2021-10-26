Activision Blizzard has announced that you can currently change your Overwatch BattleTag for free until the 5th of November.

“As we introduce a new name, you might have the desire to do the same,” The Overwatch Team announced in a blog post released shortly after the reveal that McCree is being renamed to Cole Cassidy.

Blizzard changing McCree’s name comes in the wake of the ongoing sexual harassment lawsuit which accused the publisher of having a “frat boy” work culture. Luckily your BattleTag name change doesn’t have to have the same influence.

While you’re free to change your BattleTag to whatever you want, so long as it abides by Blizzard’s rules, you’ll still want to be careful, as Activision Blizzard is only offering one free change.

In the announcement post, The Overwatch Team explained that the free BattleTag change is only applicable to “anyone who does not currently have a free name change available,” as “existing name changes will not stack for future use.”

As we introduce a new name, you might have the desire to do the same. We are providing a free BattleTag name change to all players. ? https://t.co/gYMbJd7w61 pic.twitter.com/C8gGTmCBND — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 22, 2021

If you want to take Blizzard up on this free BattleTag change then you’ll have to submit a form here, but keep in mind that the change could potentially take upwards of four weeks, so you might not see immediate results.