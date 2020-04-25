Microsoft has released a new Bleeding Edge trailer to advertise their recently released multiplayer arena game.

The Bleeding Edge trailer, which is meant to show the critical success of the title, has one issue: all of the game’s “positive quotes” are from unnamed Discord channels or originate from Twitter.

The use of social media platforms for advertisment isn’t new. The Square Enix published Just Cause 3 used a quote from respected British YouTuber NerdCubed as part of its marketing on the side of British public transport. But then Dan ‘NerdCubed’ Hardcastle is an influencer, a highly respected one, and his quote of Just Cause 3 being, “the best game ever” is a known critical opinion.

Microsoft’s new Bleeding Edge trailer doesn’t use any YouTubers or any respected critics, it instead uses Discord comments and Twitter posts – the latter of which have follower counts of between 87 and 496 at the moment of writing. Not even in the low thousands?

The Bleeding Edge trailer sports such marketable quotes as, “One of the best games I’ve played all year” by a Discord user going by the name UNPAIDD. One of the tweets, by Twitter user JPSHRACERGAMING says, “Amazingly and awesome fun!”

Funniest of all, Bleeding Edge’s new marketing push only highlights a total of five social media posts that praise the game. We’ve seen video game trailers use social media responses in their trailers before, both positively and negatively, but usually they boast a flood of tweets at the watcher to show that this is a game thousands can’t stop talking about. This is just sadly hilarious.

If you want to read our opinion on Bleeding Edge, we thought it was a bit crap. Our review, read here, called it “Dull Game Pass Fodder”. In other news, they are adding a dolphin to the game. Dolphins are cool.