Black Ops Cold War runs at 120fps on Xbox Series X/S and PS5

Treyarch’s upcoming release of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War will run at a blistering 120fps on next-gen consoles.

While the developer didn’t reveal whether or not this high framerate playback option will be included in both single-player and multiplayer or if it will be exclusive to the multiplayer mode, both Xbox Series X/S and PS5 will see some form of 120fps.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War also sees the series’ first example of raytracing on consoles. Judging from a recent Digital Foundry analysis of the game’s PC version, it appears that raytracing is reserved exclusively for the game’s shadows with baked global illumination for lighting and screen space reflections.

While Black Ops Cold War won’t be a launch title for the next-gen Xbox consoles – the series currently has a Sony marketing deal so that would be awkward – it will launch three days later on November 13th.