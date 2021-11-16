Black Friday is considered the busiest shopping day of the year in the United States as buyers get amazing discounts on pretty much every product. And if you’re someone who’s looking to purchase to purchase a new flagship smartphone, you’re in luck, as OnePlus is now offering its newest flagship smartphones at a discounted price.

OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and OnePlus 8T are now selling at a discounted price on the company’s website, thanks to the Black Friday discounts. You can save up to $250 on the purchase of the company’s flagship phones. You can see the deals in detail below.

OnePlus 9 Pro — it’s now available at a price point of $969.00 , down from $1069.00(Buy link)

— it’s now available at a price point of , down from $1069.00(Buy link) OnePlus 9 — it’s now available at a price point of $659.00 , down from $729.00(Buy link)

— it’s now available at a price point of , down from $729.00(Buy link) OnePlus 8T — it’s now available at a price point of $499.00, down from $749.00(Buy link)

You can save as much as $250 on the purchase of the OnePlus 8T, while the OnePlus 9 Pro is $100 cheaper. Courtesy of the Black Friday discounts, you can also save $70 if you choose to buy the OnePlus 9. It’s important to note that if you buy the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro with Buds Pro Bundle the discount can climb up to $219. You can see the deals in detail here at OnePlus.