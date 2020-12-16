Amazon is giving mouth-watering discounts on a wide variety of products, including its 4th generation Echo Dot and Smart Plug. If bought together, you can get a $40 discount on the purchase. You can buy the all-new 4th generation Echo dot and Amazon Smart Plug at a price point of $40, down from $75.

Amazon Echo Dot features

Meet the all-new Echo Dot – Our most popular smart speaker with Alexa. The sleek, compact design delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound.

This bundle contains Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Amazon Smart Plug.

Voice control your entertainment – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and others. Play music, audiobooks, and podcasts throughout your home with multi-room music.

Ready to help – Ask Alexa to tell a joke, play music, answer questions, play the news, check the weather, set alarms, and more.

Control your smart home – Use your voice to turn on lights, adjust thermostats, and lock doors with compatible devices.

Connect with others – Call almost anyone hands-free. Instantly drop in on other rooms or announce to the whole house that dinner’s ready.

Designed to protect your privacy – Built with multiple layers of privacy protections and controls, including a microphone off button that electronically disconnects the microphones.

You can buy the 4th generation Amazon Echo Dot and the Amazon Smart plus at a discounted price here from this link.