In June last year, Facebook launched its own take on Google’s Minis, Apple’s MeMojis, and Snapchat’s Bitmoji– Avatars, but these were initially only available in Australia for use in both Messenger and the Newsfeed.

That was Facebook Avatar’s biggest flaw, but now in a post, Facebook has announced the feature has come to USA.

Facebook says it is now more important than ever to be able to express yourself online, and, unlike emojis, Avatars enable you to share a range of emotions and expressions via a digital persona that’s uniquely representative of you.

Avatars can be used in comments, Stories, Messenger—and soon text posts with backgrounds, too.

Facebook is also upgrading Avatars with new hairstyles, complexions, and outfits, to allow users to personalize their Avatar as much as possible.

To create your avatar, go to the Facebook or Messenger comment composer, click on the “smiley” button, and then the sticker tab. Click “Create Your Avatar”.

