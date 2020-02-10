It’s been almost an entire year since Anthem first launched and, ahead of its one year anniversary, BioWare has confirmed that it has plans to reinvent Anthem in the long haul.

Casey Hudson, BioWare General Manager, outlined the studio’s plans for the game in an official blog post. He says that the team recognises “that there’s still more fundamental work to be done to bring out the full potential of [Anthem’s] experience and that the game “will require a more substantial reinvention than an update or expansion.”

As such, the team behind Anthem will be stepping back from seasonal updates and instead focus on a long-term redesign of the game.

Hudson wrote that they’ll be working on “[reinventing] the core gameplay loop with clear goals, motivating challenges and progression with meaningful rewards – while preserving the fun of flying and fighting in a vast science-fantasy setting.”

“To do that properly we’ll be doing something we’d like to have done more of the first time around – giving a focused team the time to test and iterate, focusing on gameplay first.”

“Creating new worlds is central to our studio mission, but it’s not easy. Sometimes we get it right, sometimes we miss. What keeps us going is the support from players like you,” Casey wrote. “Your feedback gives us guidance on how we can improve, and your passion inspires us with the courage to create. I look forward to working together with your involvement and feedback towards the best possible future for Anthem.”

Anthem will continue to receive updates in the form of events, store refreshes, and revisiting past seasonal and Cataclysm content, starting with the game’s anniversary at the end of February, but will no longer receive full seasons.