Experiment 101 has announced that Biomutant is going to be getting big fixes and “changes based on community feedback” after the rocky launch.

In our review of Biomutnat, we definitely thought it had some problems, but now it appears that at least some of those might be getting fixed now that Experiment 101 know what isn’t working.

Announcing the update in a tweet, Experiment 101 said that “we are working on an update for #Biomutant which we will hope to get into players’ hands soon.” We’re not too sure on when soon is yet, but when it does arrive it’ll be coming to PC first, and consoles later.

For the update, the dev team has said that they’re “working on the pacing of dialogues, narrator settings, difficulty settings, video settings like depth of field and motion blur, loot and enemy tuning as well as sound and combat,” so there’s a huge amount of change that’ll be coming to the game.

Fans are understandably a little miffed that after releasing Biomutant is getting, much less needing, such sweeping changes through updates, however, it is nice to see some of the untapped promise potentially be realized.

We are working on the pacing of dialogues, narrator settings, difficulty settings, video settings like depth of field and motion blur, loot and enemy tuning as well as sound and combat. — Biomutant (@Biomutant) May 29, 2021

There’s no release date for this update just yet, and with how many changes are proposed the full list might take some time, but hopefully, we won’t be waiting too long for Biomutant to get its much-needed polish.