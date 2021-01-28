WhatsApp has been in the news for Facebook’s new controversial privacy agreement and while the company has postponed its plan in order to educate users about what the company is trying to do, it’s now added some useful new features for WhatsApp Web, Desktop. The Facebook-owned company has just added support for biometric authentication to its desktop and web clients, giving you the ability to link WhatsApp Web or Desktop to your WhatsApp account just by using your face or fingerprint.

“In order to link WhatsApp Web or Desktop to your WhatsApp account you will now be asked to use your face or fingerprint unlock on your phone, before scanning a QR code from the phone to link your device,” read an excerpt of a press release sent to Android Authority. Facebook also says that this move will reduce the chance of a housemate or colleague linking a device to your account without your knowledge and that it won’t be able to access this biometric information.

In order to use the newly-introduced biometric authentication system, you can follow the below instruction:

Tap settings icon > WhatsApp Web Hit the plus icon and then follow the instructions if your phone supports biometric authentication Select the “keep me signed in” option on the QR code page on your computer if you wish to stay logged in Scan the QR code displayed on your computer with your phone camera

However, this new feature is currently not available for users, but the company says that the new biometric authentication system a redesigned WhatsApp Web for phones will be available in the coming days.