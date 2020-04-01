Microsoft’s design department has managed to get to Bing, Microsoft’s low profile search engine, and are testing a new logo with a smoother, less angular design.

Bing tries a new, more fluid logo 1

Part of the general Fluent Design overhaul of all Microsoft’s properties,  the icon features the usual curves and gradients we have come to expect.

Bing tries a new, more fluid logo 2

The logo is currently in A/B testing, with only a few people in USA seeing the new look.

If no-one complaints I expect to see it roll out rapidly in the next few weeks.

Screenshots via Thurrott.com

