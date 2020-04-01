Microsoft’s design department has managed to get to Bing, Microsoft’s low profile search engine, and are testing a new logo with a smoother, less angular design.

Part of the general Fluent Design overhaul of all Microsoft’s properties, the icon features the usual curves and gradients we have come to expect.

The logo is currently in A/B testing, with only a few people in USA seeing the new look.

If no-one complaints I expect to see it roll out rapidly in the next few weeks.

Screenshots via Thurrott.com