Microsoft is testing an interesting new feature for Bing which would result in better local searches when travelling.

SERoundTable reports that Microsoft is testing a feature that will automatically offer to search in the local language when you enter an English search term.

The option is offered via a new button below the search bar which includes your translated term.

The feature would be particularly useful when you are travelling and wish to find something locally. In the example above, you may be travelling through Germany and wish to find a bike repair shop, but you will get many more results when searching German Bing for “Fahrrad reparatur” than “Bike Repair”.

It is not known if or when Bing will roll out the feature more widely.

What do our readers think of this new feature? Let us know below.