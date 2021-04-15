Microsoft’s browser-based Surf game, which is built into the browser and available to play when you are offline, is much better than the Google Chrome Dino game, but is of course available to much fewer people due to Edge’s much smaller market share.

Microsoft is looking to give Chrome users a taster of what they can have if they switch to Edge, however, and have now made the Edge Surf game available online, available to any browser.

Curious about the edge://surf game? ????? Learn more (and try a preview) on the game's new website: https://t.co/rTZgi6nnAd pic.twitter.com/uyxipyxlwq — William Devereux (@MasterDevwi) April 14, 2021

You can now try the game at microsoft.com/en-us/edge/surf but of course only when you are online. See Microsoft’s demo of the game below:

If you want it available at any time, even when your wifi goes flaky, you can always fire up your pre-installed Edge browser.