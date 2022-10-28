Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Preview Build 22621.875, 22623.875 to Beta Channel

Microsoft is releasing another pair of builds to Beta Channel Insiders: the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22621.875 and Build 22623.875 (KB5018486). Just like the former pair of builds rolled out together, the features will only be activated for those who will receive the one with a higher build number.

The features rolling out to Build 22623.875 are no biggie since we’ve encountered them before in our previous reports. Nonetheless, the build expands access to the features by making them available to all Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel. These features include the Task Manager option in the context menu when right-clicking on the taskbar, a tablet-optimized taskbar, and a drag-and-drop function in System Tray.

As for fixes, Build 22623.875 will get a specific set, but it will also share some fixes with Build 22621.875.