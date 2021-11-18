Spotify brings lyrics to all Free and Premium users globally

Spotify today announced the launch of much-awaited Lyrics feature for listeners across the globe. This new lyrics feature is available to all Free and Premium users globally across iOS and Android devices, desktop, gaming consoles, and TV. Spotify has partnered with Musixmatch to bring song lyrics through in-app access across the majority of its library of tracks.

Here’s how you can access lyrics:

On the Spotify mobile app Tap on the “Now Playing View” on a song. While listening, swipe up from the bottom of the screen. You’ll see track lyrics that scroll in real time as the song is playing! To share, simply tap the “Share” button at the bottom of the lyrics screen and then select the lyrics you want to share—and where you want to share it—via third-party platforms. On the Spotify desktop app From the “Now Playing” bar, click on the microphone icon while a song is playing. Voila! You’ll see track lyrics that scroll in real time while the song plays. On the SpotifyTV app Open the “Now Playing View” on a song. Navigate to the right corner to the “lyrics button” and select if you want to enable Lyrics. Once enabled, you’ll see the lyrics in the “Now Playing” View.

Source: Spotify