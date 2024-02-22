Best SonyLIV Downloader: 5 Reliable Apps For Offline Viewing
Searching for the best SonyLIV downloader can be confusing if you’re unsure what to look for.
To eliminate this issue, I’ve explored many downloader apps and chose five of the best options for you. Scroll down to read the details:
1. YT Saver
YT Saver is my top pick for the best SonyLIV downloader software. It offers everything you need under a well-designed and user-friendly interface.
The app automatically moves downloaded videos into a separate tab.
Adding the SonyLIV website to the quick-start menu within the browser allows you quick access to your favorite platforms without typing.
When you click the SonyLIV button, the app will open the website. You can then log into your account and use the Download button to get content.
After downloading, you can convert the file into MOV, MP4, or WAV. This ensures you can play your offline video on almost any device.
Pros:
- Downloads videos from various platforms, including SonyLiv
- Every download will be performed at full speed
- Converts videos to MOV, WAV, and MP4 formats
- User-friendly interface
- High-quality downloads
Cons:
- Occasional performance issues
- The free version of the software is limited but useful
2. WonderFox Free HD Converter Factory
WonderFox Free HD Converter Factory is a powerful video downloader and conversion tool. It offers a wide range of valuable features under a simple interface.
The app can perform high-speed downloads without issue. It works with SonyLIV, YouTube, Facebook, Viu, etc.
You can choose the output’s format and size in the app’s settings. You can also download content as MP4, WebM, and M4A.
WonderFox also includes a set of useful video editing tools. You can crop, clip, and apply effects to your downloaded clips.
The built-in audio converter and extractor can download the audio track from any video.
Pros:
- User-friendly interface with modern design and colors
- Supports a wide range of video formats
- Essential video editing tools
- It includes a vast array of output formats
- You can download videos of up to 720p quality
Cons:
- The resolution support is limited when compared to other tools
- To employ batch conversion, the app needs an upgrade
Get WonderFox Free HD Converter Factory
3. 4K Video Downloader
4K Video Downloader was designed to cover your HD-quality download needs.
It works with many platforms, including SonyLIV. Despite its name, it allows for downloads of UHD 8K videos as well.
You can also open the app’s settings and customize your connection speed.
The built-in batch downloader also streamlines any task, while the support for 360-degree and 3D videos makes it versatile.
Pros:
- The interface is modern and easy to use
- Output quality can reach UHD 8K quality
- Low impact on system resources
- You can customize the download speed
Cons:
- The free version only lets you download 24 videos
- Subtitle downloading isn’t included in the free version
4. Acethinker Free Online Downloader
Acethinker Free is a great web-based app that lets you download videos from many platforms, including SonyLIV, Instagram, Facebook, TED, OK.ru, etc.
Its user-friendly interface ensures quick access to any option and makes it accessible to users of all proficiency levels.
To use it, you must copy and paste the video URL inside the text box of the downloader.
The tool then automatically analyzes the link, providing multiple video quality options.
Pros:
- Supports downloads from various platforms
- The interface is well-designed and user-friendly
- It doesn’t require an installation
- No sign-up is required to use the tool
- Offers support for almost any browser
Cons:
- The highest video quality for downloads is from 240p to 480p
- You can’t download content in M4A format
Get Acethinker Free Online Downloader
5. Catchvideo.net
Catchvideo.net is an online tool that helps you download content from SonyLIV.
You can get HD videos in 4K quality from various platforms, including SonyLIV, YouTube, Dailymotion, etc. Paste the video source’s link inside the app to start the process and press the Catch button.
The app lets you convert your downloaded video into various file formats, including MP3, MP4, 3GP, AVI, MOV, and MKV. Your output can also be set to OGG, WAV, and FLAC for lossless-quality audio experiences.
Even though Catchvideo isn’t as versatile as other tools from the list, it’s simple and efficient.
Pros:
- Offers support for various online platforms
- It has a user-friendly interface
- It works perfectly in any browser
- Can convert MP4 videos to MP3
- It has a Catchvideo App for Android users
Cons:
- The webpage has an outdated design
- It doesn’t download any copyrighted content
How To Download From SonyLIV
- Download, install, and run the YT Saver app.
- Click the Online tab.
- Click the + icon and type the SonyLIV web address and name.
- Click the SonyLIV entry, navigate to the target video, and click the yellow Download button.
- The video will appear in the Downloaded section.
Is It Legal To Download From SonyLIV?
Downloading videos from SonyLIV for personal and offline use is generally considered legal as long as you aren’t using the content commercially.
However, bypassing the platform’s restrictions or downloading videos without proper authorization is illegal and against copyright laws.
This list provides all the information you need to choose the best SonyLIV downloader. Finding the best one for you will come down to personal preference.
Don’t hesitate to share your choice using the comment section.