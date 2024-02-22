Best SonyLIV Downloader: 5 Reliable Apps For Offline Viewing

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Searching for the best SonyLIV downloader can be confusing if you’re unsure what to look for.

To eliminate this issue, I’ve explored many downloader apps and chose five of the best options for you. Scroll down to read the details:

YT Saver is my top pick for the best SonyLIV downloader software. It offers everything you need under a well-designed and user-friendly interface.

The app automatically moves downloaded videos into a separate tab.

Adding the SonyLIV website to the quick-start menu within the browser allows you quick access to your favorite platforms without typing.

When you click the SonyLIV button, the app will open the website. You can then log into your account and use the Download button to get content.

After downloading, you can convert the file into MOV, MP4, or WAV. This ensures you can play your offline video on almost any device.

Pros:

Downloads videos from various platforms, including SonyLiv

Every download will be performed at full speed

Converts videos to MOV, WAV, and MP4 formats

User-friendly interface

High-quality downloads

Cons:

Occasional performance issues

The free version of the software is limited but useful

Get YT Saver

WonderFox Free HD Converter Factory is a powerful video downloader and conversion tool. It offers a wide range of valuable features under a simple interface.

The app can perform high-speed downloads without issue. It works with SonyLIV, YouTube, Facebook, Viu, etc.

You can choose the output’s format and size in the app’s settings. You can also download content as MP4, WebM, and M4A.

WonderFox also includes a set of useful video editing tools. You can crop, clip, and apply effects to your downloaded clips.

The built-in audio converter and extractor can download the audio track from any video.

Pros:

User-friendly interface with modern design and colors

Supports a wide range of video formats

Essential video editing tools

It includes a vast array of output formats

You can download videos of up to 720p quality

Cons:

The resolution support is limited when compared to other tools

To employ batch conversion, the app needs an upgrade

Get WonderFox Free HD Converter Factory

4K Video Downloader was designed to cover your HD-quality download needs.

It works with many platforms, including SonyLIV. Despite its name, it allows for downloads of UHD 8K videos as well.

You can also open the app’s settings and customize your connection speed.

The built-in batch downloader also streamlines any task, while the support for 360-degree and 3D videos makes it versatile.

Pros:

The interface is modern and easy to use

Output quality can reach UHD 8K quality

Low impact on system resources

You can customize the download speed

Cons:

The free version only lets you download 24 videos

Subtitle downloading isn’t included in the free version

Get 4K Video Downloader

Acethinker Free is a great web-based app that lets you download videos from many platforms, including SonyLIV, Instagram, Facebook, TED, OK.ru, etc.

Its user-friendly interface ensures quick access to any option and makes it accessible to users of all proficiency levels.

To use it, you must copy and paste the video URL inside the text box of the downloader.

The tool then automatically analyzes the link, providing multiple video quality options.

Pros:

Supports downloads from various platforms

The interface is well-designed and user-friendly

It doesn’t require an installation

No sign-up is required to use the tool

Offers support for almost any browser

Cons:

The highest video quality for downloads is from 240p to 480p

You can’t download content in M4A format

Get Acethinker Free Online Downloader

Catchvideo.net is an online tool that helps you download content from SonyLIV.

You can get HD videos in 4K quality from various platforms, including SonyLIV, YouTube, Dailymotion, etc. Paste the video source’s link inside the app to start the process and press the Catch button.

The app lets you convert your downloaded video into various file formats, including MP3, MP4, 3GP, AVI, MOV, and MKV. Your output can also be set to OGG, WAV, and FLAC for lossless-quality audio experiences.

Even though Catchvideo isn’t as versatile as other tools from the list, it’s simple and efficient.

Pros:

Offers support for various online platforms

It has a user-friendly interface

It works perfectly in any browser

Can convert MP4 videos to MP3

It has a Catchvideo App for Android users

Cons:

The webpage has an outdated design

It doesn’t download any copyrighted content

Get Catchvideo.net

How To Download From SonyLIV

Is It Legal To Download From SonyLIV?

Downloading videos from SonyLIV for personal and offline use is generally considered legal as long as you aren’t using the content commercially.

However, bypassing the platform’s restrictions or downloading videos without proper authorization is illegal and against copyright laws.

This list provides all the information you need to choose the best SonyLIV downloader. Finding the best one for you will come down to personal preference.

Don’t hesitate to share your choice using the comment section.