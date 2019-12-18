For two years in a row now YouTube personality and tech reviewer Marques Brownlee has run a blind smartphone test where he puts a photos taken by large number of different devices to his subscribers and asks them to vote for the best camera, crucially without knowing which handset took which photos.

The process is meant to remove bias and guarantee the smartphone which takes the best pictures comes out on top, but as Brownlee complains in the result video, the wrong camera keeps winning.

As the owner of the smartphone which won, I can confirm it does consistently take very pleasant pictures.

Do our readers think the democratic choice is the right choice on this occasion, especially for something as subjective as the best pictures, or should the expert pixel peepers be deferred to? Let us know below.