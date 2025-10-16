Best PUP Remover Tools For A Clean PC

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Potentially Unwanted Programs (PUPs) can sneak onto your computer bundled with legitimate software, slowing down performance and cluttering your system. Identifying and removing these unwanted guests can be a tedious task. Thankfully, several dedicated PUP remover tools are available to help you reclaim your PC’s speed and efficiency.

These tools are designed to scan your system for PUPs, adware, and other forms of junk software, providing a simple and effective way to eliminate them. By using a PUP remover, you can improve your computer’s performance, enhance its security, and enjoy a cleaner, more streamlined user experience.

Which PUP Remover Tool is Right For You?

AdwCleaner

AdwCleaner is a free and easy-to-use tool from Malwarebytes designed to remove adware, PUPs, browser hijackers, and unwanted toolbars. It boasts a simple interface and a quick scanning process, making it suitable for users of all skill levels. AdwCleaner doesn’t require installation, allowing you to run it directly from a USB drive or download folder.

AdwCleaner excels at removing persistent adware and browser hijackers that can be difficult to eliminate manually. Its ability to reset browser settings to their default state can be especially helpful in restoring your browsing experience to its original condition.

Key Features:

Removes adware and PUPs.

Resets browser settings.

Simple and intuitive interface.

No installation required.

Pricing: Free

Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes is a comprehensive anti-malware solution that includes robust PUP detection and removal capabilities. While its primary focus is on malware, it also effectively identifies and eliminates PUPs that can negatively impact system performance. Malwarebytes offers both a free version for on-demand scanning and a premium version with real-time protection.

Malwarebytes’ premium version provides continuous protection against malware, PUPs, and other threats, making it a valuable investment for users who want to maintain a high level of security. Its advanced scanning engine can detect even the most well-hidden PUPs, ensuring a thorough cleanup.

Key Features:

Comprehensive malware and PUP protection.

Real-time scanning (premium version).

Advanced detection engine.

Scheduled scans.

Pricing: Free version available; Premium version starts at $44.99/year

HitmanPro

HitmanPro is a cloud-based scanner that utilizes multiple antivirus engines to detect and remove malware, PUPs, and other threats. It performs a deep scan of your system, identifying suspicious files and comparing them to a cloud database for analysis. HitmanPro is a lightweight tool that doesn’t require installation and can be run alongside your existing antivirus software.

HitmanPro’s cloud-based scanning approach allows it to leverage the collective intelligence of multiple antivirus engines, increasing its detection rate. Its “kickstart” feature can even remove stubborn malware that prevents your computer from booting properly.

Key Features:

Cloud-based scanning.

Uses multiple antivirus engines.

Lightweight and portable.

“Kickstart” feature for removing stubborn malware.

Pricing: $24.95 for 1 year/1 PC

Zemana AntiMalware

Zemana AntiMalware is a cloud-based scanner that provides a second layer of protection against malware, PUPs, and other threats. It works alongside your existing antivirus software to detect and remove threats that may have been missed. Zemana AntiMalware offers both a free version for on-demand scanning and a premium version with real-time protection.

Zemana AntiMalware’s cloud-based scanning engine is constantly updated with the latest threat information, ensuring that it can detect even the newest PUPs and malware variants. Its Pandora Real Time Analysis Technology helps identify and block zero-day threats.

Key Features:

Cloud-based scanning.

Real-time protection (premium version).

Pandora Real Time Analysis Technology.

Compatible with existing antivirus software.

Pricing: Free version available; Premium version starts at $24.99/year

IObit Uninstaller

IObit Uninstaller is a powerful uninstallation tool that goes beyond the standard Windows uninstaller to remove programs completely, including any leftover files and registry entries. It also includes a feature to detect and remove bundled software and PUPs.

IObit Uninstaller’s “Powerful Scan” feature can thoroughly scan your system for leftover files and registry entries after uninstalling a program, ensuring that no traces of the software remain. Its ability to monitor program installations and log changes can help prevent PUPs from being installed in the first place.

Key Features:

Powerful uninstallation with leftover file removal.

PUP and bundled software detection.

Installation monitoring.

Browser toolbar removal.

Pricing: Free version available; Pro version starts at $19.99/year

Revo Uninstaller

Revo Uninstaller is another popular uninstallation tool that offers similar features to IObit Uninstaller. It includes a “Hunter Mode” that allows you to uninstall programs by simply dragging a target icon onto the program’s window. Revo Uninstaller also includes a feature to detect and remove browser extensions.

Revo Uninstaller’s “Forced Uninstall” feature can be used to remove programs that are already uninstalled or damaged, ensuring that all traces of the software are removed from your system. Its real-time installation monitor can help prevent PUPs from being installed in the first place.

Key Features:

Advanced uninstallation with leftover file removal.

“Hunter Mode” for easy uninstallation.

Browser extension removal.

Real-time installation monitor.

Pricing: Free version available; Pro version starts at $24.95

Avast Cleanup

Avast Cleanup is a system optimization tool that includes a feature to detect and remove PUPs, bloatware, and other unwanted software. It also includes features to clean up your registry, remove junk files, and optimize your system settings.

Avast Cleanup’s “Sleep Mode” feature can put unused programs to sleep, preventing them from running in the background and consuming system resources. Its automatic maintenance feature can regularly clean up your system and optimize its performance.

Key Features:

PUP and bloatware removal.

Registry cleaner.

Junk file removal.

System optimization.

Pricing: Starts at $69.99/year

Norton Power Eraser

Norton Power Eraser is a free tool from Norton that is designed to remove aggressive and difficult-to-remove malware and PUPs. It uses an aggressive scanning engine that can detect even the most deeply embedded threats.

Norton Power Eraser should be used with caution, as it can sometimes flag legitimate programs as threats. However, it can be a valuable tool for removing stubborn malware and PUPs that other tools may miss.

Key Features:

Aggressive scanning engine.

Removes difficult-to-remove malware and PUPs.

Free to use.

Pricing: Free

Feature Comparison

Feature AdwCleaner Malwarebytes HitmanPro Zemana AntiMalware IObit Uninstaller Revo Uninstaller Avast Cleanup Norton Power Eraser PUP Removal Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Real-time Scan No Yes (Premium) No Yes (Premium) No No Yes No Cloud-based Scan No No Yes Yes No No No No Price Free $44.99/year $24.95 $24.99/year Free / $19.99/year Free / $24.95 $69.99/year Free

Tips for Effective PUP Removal

Keep your software up to date: Regularly update your operating system, web browsers, and other software to patch security vulnerabilities that PUPs can exploit.

Regularly update your operating system, web browsers, and other software to patch security vulnerabilities that PUPs can exploit. **Read the fine

FAQ

How do I stop 8 best pup remover tools to clean the junk software?

Open the relevant control, then choose Stop or Disconnect to end the session.

Does 8 best pup remover tools to clean the junk software affect battery life?

Yes, it uses extra power for video and networking; keep the device charged.

Why can’t my TV or receiver be found during 8 best pup remover tools to clean the junk software?

Both devices must share the same Wi-Fi and the feature must be enabled on the receiver.

Is a wired method more reliable for 8 best pup remover tools to clean the junk software?

Usually yes; a cable removes Wi-Fi interference and lowers latency.

Related reading