Best PC Voice Assistants To Try In 2025

Voice assistants have revolutionized how we interact with our devices, and PCs are no exception. In 2025, the landscape of voice assistants for PCs is rich with options, each offering unique features and capabilities. Whether you’re looking to streamline your workflow, control your smart home, or simply enjoy a hands-free computing experience, there’s a voice assistant tailored to your needs.

This article explores the best voice assistants available for PCs in 2025, highlighting their strengths, weaknesses, and key features. We’ll delve into what makes each assistant stand out, helping you make an informed decision about which one best suits your digital lifestyle.

Which PC Voice Assistant is Right For You?

Microsoft Cortana

Microsoft Cortana has been a staple on Windows PCs for years. While its role has evolved, it remains a capable voice assistant for basic tasks. Cortana integrates deeply with the Windows operating system, allowing users to set reminders, manage calendars, and control certain system settings with voice commands. Its integration with Microsoft services makes it a natural choice for users heavily invested in the Microsoft ecosystem.

Cortana can help users quickly find information, open applications, and even compose emails using voice commands. It is especially useful for multitasking, allowing users to manage their PC while focusing on other tasks. It also serves as a valuable tool for accessibility, enabling users with disabilities to interact with their computers more easily.

Hands-free control of Windows settings.

Integration with Microsoft services like Outlook and Calendar.

Quick information retrieval.

Basic task management.

Pricing: Free (included with Windows)

Google Assistant

Google Assistant is a powerful and versatile voice assistant that extends beyond smartphones and smart speakers to PCs. With its vast knowledge base and integration with Google services, Google Assistant on PC offers a seamless and intuitive voice control experience. It excels at answering questions, playing music, controlling smart home devices, and managing tasks.

The Google Assistant on PC is particularly useful for users who rely heavily on Google’s ecosystem, including Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Drive. It can provide quick access to information, manage your schedule, and even control your smart home devices with simple voice commands. Its ability to understand natural language makes it easy to interact with, even for complex tasks.

Extensive knowledge base powered by Google Search.

Seamless integration with Google services.

Smart home device control.

Natural language understanding.

Pricing: Free (requires a Google account)

Amazon Alexa

Amazon Alexa has become a household name in the world of voice assistants, and it’s also available for PCs. Alexa offers a wide range of skills and integrations, allowing users to control smart home devices, play music, set alarms, and much more. Its integration with Amazon’s ecosystem makes it a popular choice for Prime members and those who use Amazon services extensively.

Alexa on PC allows users to control their smart home devices, play music, and access a wide range of skills, all with voice commands. It is particularly useful for users who have already invested in the Amazon ecosystem, including Echo devices and Amazon Prime services. Its ability to understand natural language and its extensive library of skills make it a versatile and powerful voice assistant.

Extensive library of skills and integrations.

Smart home device control.

Integration with Amazon services.

Voice shopping on Amazon.

Pricing: Free (requires an Amazon account)

Dragon NaturallySpeaking

Dragon NaturallySpeaking is a professional-grade speech recognition software that’s been around for years. While not strictly a voice assistant in the same vein as Cortana or Alexa, it offers unparalleled accuracy and control over your PC using your voice. It’s particularly useful for dictation, transcription, and controlling applications with voice commands.

Dragon NaturallySpeaking is designed for professionals who need to dictate documents, transcribe audio files, or control their computers with voice commands. Its advanced speech recognition technology ensures high accuracy, even in noisy environments. It’s a valuable tool for writers, journalists, lawyers, and anyone who needs to create text quickly and efficiently.

High accuracy speech recognition.

Dictation and transcription capabilities.

Application control with voice commands.

Customizable vocabulary and commands.

Pricing: Starting at $500

Jarvis

Jarvis is a more niche and open-source AI assistant that you can customize.

Jarvis is a great tool for developers and tech enthusiasts who want to build their own voice assistant. Its open-source nature allows for extensive customization, enabling users to create a voice assistant that perfectly fits their needs. It can be used to control smart home devices, automate tasks, and even build custom applications with voice control.

Open-source and customizable.

Smart home device control.

Task automation.

Custom application development.

Pricing: Free

Braina

Braina is an intelligent personal assistant that can understand, learn, and respond to your voice commands.

Braina is a versatile voice assistant that can be used to control your PC, manage your tasks, and even learn new skills. Its ability to understand natural language and its extensive library of commands make it a powerful tool for productivity. It can be used to set reminders, play music, answer questions, and even control your smart home devices.

Natural language understanding.

Task management.

Smart home device control.

Customizable commands.

Pricing: Starting at $69

Feature Comparison

Feature Microsoft Cortana Google Assistant Amazon Alexa Dragon NaturallySpeaking Jarvis Braina Voice Control Basic Advanced Advanced Advanced Basic Advanced Smart Home Limited Extensive Extensive None Limited Extensive Integration Microsoft Services Google Services Amazon Services N/A Open Source Extensive Price Free Free Free $500+ Free $69+

Tips For Choosing a Voice Assistant

Consider your existing ecosystem: If you’re already heavily invested in Microsoft, Google, or Amazon services, choosing the corresponding voice assistant can provide a seamless experience.

If you’re already heavily invested in Microsoft, Google, or Amazon services, choosing the corresponding voice assistant can provide a seamless experience. Think about your primary use case: Are you primarily looking for smart home control, dictation, or general information retrieval? Different voice assistants excel at different tasks.

Are you primarily looking for smart home control, dictation, or general information retrieval? Different voice assistants excel at different tasks. Evaluate the accuracy of speech recognition: If you plan to use the voice assistant for dictation or transcription, choose one with high accuracy.

If you plan to use the voice assistant for dictation or transcription, choose one with high accuracy. Consider the level of customization: If you’re a developer or tech enthusiast, an open-source voice assistant like Jarvis may be a good choice.

The Future of PC Voice Control

The future of PC voice control is bright, with advancements in AI and natural language processing making voice assistants more intelligent and versatile. As voice assistants continue to evolve, they will become even more integrated into our daily lives, streamlining our workflows and enhancing our digital experiences.

FAQ

Which voice assistant is best for Windows 10?

Microsoft Cortana is pre-installed on Windows 10 and integrates well with the operating system, making it a convenient choice for basic tasks.

Can I use Google Assistant on my PC?

Yes, you can download and install Google Assistant on your PC to enjoy its voice control capabilities.

Is Alexa free to use on PC?

Yes, Alexa is free to use on PC, but you’ll need an Amazon account.

What is the most accurate voice assistant for dictation?

Dragon NaturallySpeaking is known for its high accuracy in dictation and transcription.

Can I control my smart home devices with a PC voice assistant?

Yes, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Braina all offer smart home device control capabilities on PC.

