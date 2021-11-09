HP has announced that select Z by HP workstations will come with WSL 2 pre-installed and pre-enabled, so users can quickly and easily maximize productivity out of the box.

With Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 (WSL 2) and NVIDIA GPUs on Z workstations1, data scientists can now accelerate workflows with an updated data science solution that delivers security, manageability, and a superb development environment. The ability to launch an Ubuntu environment without rebooting or running a virtual machine makes it an effortless transition to run CLI tools, utilities, and applications right out of the box.

Now Microsoft WSL 2 comes pre-installed and pre-enabled on select Z by HP workstations, so users can quickly and easily maximize productivity out of the box. WSL 2 offers the performance, file system access, system combability, and GPU acceleration needed for data scientists to be productive in their AI and ML workflows.

The Z by HP workstation range features these additional capabilities:

Leverage Z by HP performance and NVIDIA GPU compute to complete complex Ubuntu workflows such as AI training and machine learning directly on a Windows machine.

Access Windows productivity tools while simultaneously using GPU-enabled Ubuntu development workflows.

Personalize the Ubuntu experience to maximize developer productivity on Windows.

HP is also working with NVIDIA to combine the power of Z workstations with Teradici CAS and NVIDIA Omniverse™ Enterprise to offer a revolutionary platform that enables remote co-creation, real-time simultaneous collaboration, and true-to-reality simulation for design teams. This breakthrough combination will transform 3D workflows, while removing location as a barrier for true 3D collaboration.

Read more about Z by HP at their site here.