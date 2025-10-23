Best Game Editors For PC In 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Creating your own video game can seem like a daunting task, but with the right tools, it’s more accessible than ever. Game editors for PC provide the necessary environment to design, develop, and test your game, all in one place. Choosing the right game editor is crucial, as it can significantly impact your workflow and the final product.

This article will explore some of the best game editors for PC available in 2025, highlighting their strengths, weaknesses, and key features. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced developer, this guide will help you find the perfect tool to bring your game ideas to life.

Which Game Editor is Right For You?

Unity

Unity is a powerful and versatile game engine that’s widely used in the industry. It supports both 2D and 3D game development, making it suitable for a wide range of genres. Unity’s asset store provides a vast library of pre-made assets, which can significantly speed up the development process. Its user-friendly interface and extensive documentation make it a great choice for both beginners and experienced developers.

Unity allows you to create games for various platforms, including PC, consoles, mobile devices, and web browsers. Its scripting language, C#, is relatively easy to learn, and the Unity community is incredibly active, providing ample support and resources. With its robust features and flexibility, Unity is a top choice for game development.

Cross-platform support

Extensive asset store

User-friendly interface

Active community

Pricing: Free (for personal use), paid plans available for professional use starting at $1,800 per year per seat.

Unreal Engine

Unreal Engine is another industry-leading game engine known for its stunning graphics and powerful features. It’s particularly well-suited for creating high-fidelity 3D games. Unreal Engine’s visual scripting system, Blueprints, allows developers to create complex game logic without writing code. This makes it accessible to artists and designers who may not have programming experience.

Unreal Engine offers advanced rendering capabilities, physics simulations, and animation tools. Its focus on visual quality and performance makes it a popular choice for AAA game development. The engine also provides extensive documentation and a vibrant community to support developers.

High-fidelity graphics

Visual scripting with Blueprints

Advanced rendering capabilities

Active community

Pricing: Free (with royalties on gross revenue over $1 million), custom licensing available.

GameMaker Studio 2

GameMaker Studio 2 is a 2D game engine known for its ease of use and rapid development capabilities. It’s a great choice for beginners and indie developers looking to create 2D games quickly. GameMaker Studio 2 uses its own scripting language, GML (Game Maker Language), which is relatively easy to learn.

GameMaker Studio 2 provides a user-friendly interface and a wide range of built-in tools for creating 2D games. It supports various platforms, including PC, consoles, and mobile devices. Its focus on 2D game development makes it a great choice for creating platformers, RPGs, and other 2D genres.

Easy to use

Rapid development

User-friendly interface

2D-focused

Pricing: One-time purchase, various license options available starting at $99.99.

Godot Engine

Godot Engine is a free and open-source game engine that’s gaining popularity for its flexibility and ease of use. It supports both 2D and 3D game development and uses its own scripting language, GDScript, which is similar to Python. Godot Engine’s node-based architecture allows developers to create complex game scenes by connecting various nodes together.

Godot Engine is known for its lightweight footprint and fast performance. Its open-source nature allows developers to customize the engine to their specific needs. The engine also provides extensive documentation and a growing community to support developers.

Free and open-source

Lightweight and fast

Node-based architecture

Growing community

Pricing: Free

Construct 3

Construct 3 is a 2D game engine that focuses on visual scripting and ease of use. It’s a great choice for beginners and educators looking to create 2D games without writing code. Construct 3 uses an event-based system, where developers create game logic by connecting events and actions together.

Construct 3 provides a user-friendly interface and a wide range of built-in behaviors and effects. It supports various platforms, including PC, web browsers, and mobile devices. Its focus on visual scripting makes it a great choice for creating 2D games quickly and easily.

Visual scripting

Easy to use

Event-based system

Web-based

Pricing: Subscription-based, various plans available starting at $99.99 per year.

Defold

Defold is a free and open-source 2D game engine that’s designed for creating cross-platform games. It’s known for its lightweight footprint and fast performance. Defold uses Lua as its scripting language, which is relatively easy to learn.

Defold provides a user-friendly interface and a wide range of built-in tools for creating 2D games. It supports various platforms, including PC, consoles, and mobile devices. Its focus on 2D game development and cross-platform support makes it a great choice for creating games that can be played on multiple devices.

Free and open-source

Lightweight and fast

Cross-platform support

Lua scripting

Pricing: Free

RPG Maker MV

RPG Maker MV is a specialized game engine designed for creating role-playing games (RPGs). It provides a user-friendly interface and a wide range of built-in assets and tools for creating RPGs. RPG Maker MV uses a scripting language called JavaScript, which allows developers to customize the engine and create unique game mechanics.

RPG Maker MV is a great choice for beginners and experienced developers looking to create RPGs quickly and easily. It supports various platforms, including PC, consoles, and mobile devices. Its focus on RPG development makes it a great choice for creating classic-style RPGs.

RPG-focused

User-friendly interface

Built-in assets

JavaScript scripting

Pricing: One-time purchase, $79.99.

Clickteam Fusion 2.5

Clickteam Fusion 2.5 is a 2D game engine that focuses on visual programming and ease of use. It’s a great choice for beginners and indie developers looking to create 2D games without writing code. Clickteam Fusion 2.5 uses an event-based system, where developers create game logic by connecting events and actions together.

Clickteam Fusion 2.5 provides a user-friendly interface and a wide range of built-in objects and effects. It supports various platforms, including PC, web browsers, and mobile devices. Its focus on visual programming makes it a great choice for creating 2D games quickly and easily.

Visual programming

Easy to use

Event-based system

Beginner-friendly

Pricing: One-time purchase, various license options available starting at $99.99.

Solar2D

Solar2D (formerly Corona SDK) is a free and open-source 2D game engine that’s designed for creating mobile games. It’s known for its ease of use and rapid development capabilities. Solar2D uses Lua as its scripting language, which is relatively easy to learn.

Solar2D provides a user-friendly interface and a wide range of built-in tools for creating 2D games. It supports various platforms, including iOS and Android. Its focus on mobile game development makes it a great choice for creating games that can be played on smartphones and tablets.

Free and open-source

Easy to use

Rapid development

Lua scripting

Pricing: Free

Feature Comparison

