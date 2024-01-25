Best Free Equalizer for Windows 10 - Top 5 Tools
Updated January 25th, 2024
Published January 25th, 2024
Looking for the best free equalizer for Windows 10? It allows you to change the audio frequency and amplitude, and manage every band of frequency individually.
In this article, I’ll list the best free options you can use every day for your audio.
Best Free Equalizer Software for Windows 10
Before we jump into the overviews, here’s a handy comparison table:
|Software
|Presets
|Type
|Cost
|Media type
|FxSound
|Yes
|Desktop app
|Free
|Audio/Video
|DeskFX Audio Enhancer Software
|Yes
|Desktop app
|Free
|Audio/Video
|AudioAlter
|Yes
|Website app
|Free
|Audio only
|Equalizer for Chrome browser
|Yes
|Chrome extension
|Free
|Audio/Video
|Windows Media Player
|Yes
|Default desktop app
|Free
|Audio/Video
The best free equalizers for Windows 10 are as follows:
1. FxSound
FxSound is an excellent equalizer software. When I installed it on my system and hit the power button, the system sound instantly became clearer. It also increased the threshold amplitude a little.
So, you can use this equalizer to manage the frequencies and also overshoot the system volume. FxSound works with the entire system as well as specific files.
- Price: Free
Pros:
- It’s completely free
- It’s easy to use
- It allows you to overshoot system amplitude
Cons:
- It doesn’t have any option for voice recording
2. DeskFX Audio Enhancer Software
The DeskFX Audio Enhancer Software is a simple audio enhancement tool. It’s set to a default mode when downloaded. However, you can choose presets for enhancing sounds on your system.
Other than this, you can manually set the frequency and amplitude levels. Basically, it has all the functions of an equalizer, but you need to set the functions manually.
- Price: Free for non-commercial use
Pros:
- It’s free for non-commercial use
- It has many presets
Cons:
- All settings are manual
3. AudioAlter
If you don’t want to download an equalizer and simply need to change the tone, frequency, and amplitude of a sound or music, then try AudioAlter. It’s a basic equalizer that requires you to upload the audio and change its settings with the online tool provided.
Once you set the details, you can download the resultant file to your system.
- Price: Free
Pros:
- It’s free of cost
- You don’t have to download the app
Cons:
- It doesn’t work on videos
4. Equalizer for Chrome browser
While you could always use the above-mentioned equalizer software products, they have to be downloaded or opened. But if you’re watching videos online, then the best option is to install the equalizer as a Chrome extension.
You can manage the presets of all audio and video played on the browser.
- Price: Free
Pros:
- You won’t need to open the application again and again
- It’s a free add-on
Cons:
- It doesn’t work for offline videos
5. Windows Media Player
Interestingly, Windows has its own tool – the Windows Media Player equalizer. If you have the new Windows Media Player app installed on your system (not Legacy), then you can use it.
Simply open the media file using the player and Ppress CTRL+SHIFT+E to open the equalizer. It’s off by default. You can turn it on and then change the frequencies.
- Price: Free
Pros:
- It’s a default app
- It’s completely free
Cons:
- Some users reported glitches
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Windows 10 come with a sound equalizer?
Yes, Windows 10 comes with a sound equalizer. It’s in the enhancements section of Sound properties. However, it isn’t available on most systems. Other than this, it has limited functionality. But, you can always use the equalizer that comes with Windows Media Player.
Does Realtek have an equalizer?
No, Realtek doesn’t have an equalizer. While a lot of forums claim that a graphic equalizer exists on the Realtek Audio Console, it doesn’t. The only bars are to change the amplitude, not the frequency.
How do I set my EQ to the best sound?
Try the different presets to set your EQ to the best sound. The purpose of an equalizer is to adjust frequencies and create different sounds. So, the term “best sound” depends on individual preferences.
What is the best open-source equalizer for Windows?
FxSound is the best open-source equalizer for Windows. It enhances the audio immediately. Other than this, the GUI is easy to use. It also offers a few reasonable presets.
Summary
While many equalizers are available on the Internet, most of them are paid. However, I picked the 5 best free equalizer tools for Windows 10. Hopefully, these will help you create the right sound as per your requirements.