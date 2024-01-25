Best Free Equalizer for Windows 10 - Top 5 Tools

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Looking for the best free equalizer for Windows 10? It allows you to change the audio frequency and amplitude, and manage every band of frequency individually.

In this article, I’ll list the best free options you can use every day for your audio.

Best Free Equalizer Software for Windows 10

Before we jump into the overviews, here’s a handy comparison table:

Software Presets Type Cost Media type FxSound Yes Desktop app Free Audio/Video DeskFX Audio Enhancer Software Yes Desktop app Free Audio/Video AudioAlter Yes Website app Free Audio only Equalizer for Chrome browser Yes Chrome extension Free Audio/Video Windows Media Player Yes Default desktop app Free Audio/Video

The best free equalizers for Windows 10 are as follows:

FxSound is an excellent equalizer software. When I installed it on my system and hit the power button, the system sound instantly became clearer. It also increased the threshold amplitude a little.

So, you can use this equalizer to manage the frequencies and also overshoot the system volume. FxSound works with the entire system as well as specific files.

Price: Free

Pros:

It’s completely free

It’s easy to use

It allows you to overshoot system amplitude

Cons:

It doesn’t have any option for voice recording

The DeskFX Audio Enhancer Software is a simple audio enhancement tool. It’s set to a default mode when downloaded. However, you can choose presets for enhancing sounds on your system.

Other than this, you can manually set the frequency and amplitude levels. Basically, it has all the functions of an equalizer, but you need to set the functions manually.

Price: Free for non-commercial use

Pros:

It’s free for non-commercial use

It has many presets

Cons:

All settings are manual

If you don’t want to download an equalizer and simply need to change the tone, frequency, and amplitude of a sound or music, then try AudioAlter. It’s a basic equalizer that requires you to upload the audio and change its settings with the online tool provided.

Once you set the details, you can download the resultant file to your system.

Price: Free

Pros:

It’s free of cost

You don’t have to download the app

Cons:

It doesn’t work on videos

While you could always use the above-mentioned equalizer software products, they have to be downloaded or opened. But if you’re watching videos online, then the best option is to install the equalizer as a Chrome extension.

You can manage the presets of all audio and video played on the browser.

Price: Free

Pros:

You won’t need to open the application again and again

It’s a free add-on

Cons:

It doesn’t work for offline videos

Interestingly, Windows has its own tool – the Windows Media Player equalizer. If you have the new Windows Media Player app installed on your system (not Legacy), then you can use it.

Simply open the media file using the player and Ppress CTRL+SHIFT+E to open the equalizer. It’s off by default. You can turn it on and then change the frequencies.

Price: Free

Pros:

It’s a default app

It’s completely free

Cons:

Some users reported glitches

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Windows 10 come with a sound equalizer?

Yes, Windows 10 comes with a sound equalizer. It’s in the enhancements section of Sound properties. However, it isn’t available on most systems. Other than this, it has limited functionality. But, you can always use the equalizer that comes with Windows Media Player.

Does Realtek have an equalizer?

No, Realtek doesn’t have an equalizer. While a lot of forums claim that a graphic equalizer exists on the Realtek Audio Console, it doesn’t. The only bars are to change the amplitude, not the frequency.

How do I set my EQ to the best sound?

Try the different presets to set your EQ to the best sound. The purpose of an equalizer is to adjust frequencies and create different sounds. So, the term “best sound” depends on individual preferences.

What is the best open-source equalizer for Windows?

FxSound is the best open-source equalizer for Windows. It enhances the audio immediately. Other than this, the GUI is easy to use. It also offers a few reasonable presets.

Summary

While many equalizers are available on the Internet, most of them are paid. However, I picked the 5 best free equalizer tools for Windows 10. Hopefully, these will help you create the right sound as per your requirements.