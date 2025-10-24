Best Drawing Tablet Software For Artists In 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

Choosing the right drawing tablet software can significantly impact your artistic workflow. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just starting your digital art journey, the software you use can be the difference between a frustrating experience and a seamless creative process. This article explores the top drawing tablet software options available in 2025, highlighting their key features and benefits to help you make an informed decision.

Digital art creation has evolved rapidly, and the software landscape is constantly changing. Staying up-to-date with the latest tools and features is crucial for artists looking to maximize their potential. We’ll delve into the best software options, considering factors like user interface, brush customization, compatibility, and pricing, ensuring you find the perfect fit for your artistic needs.

What is the Best Drawing Tablet Software?

Adobe Photoshop

Adobe Photoshop remains a powerhouse in the digital art world. Known for its extensive features and industry-standard tools, Photoshop offers unparalleled control over image editing and digital painting. Its robust brush engine, layer management, and masking capabilities make it a favorite among professional artists and designers.

Photoshop’s versatility extends beyond drawing and painting. It’s also a powerful tool for photo manipulation, graphic design, and web design. This makes it a comprehensive solution for artists who work across multiple disciplines. The latest versions include AI-powered features that streamline workflows and enhance creative possibilities.

Extensive brush customization options

Advanced layer management

Powerful masking tools

Integration with other Adobe Creative Cloud apps

Pricing: \$22.99/month (single app)

Clip Studio Paint

Clip Studio Paint is specifically designed for creating comics, manga, and illustrations. Its focus on drawing and painting tools makes it a favorite among illustrators and comic artists. The software offers a wide range of features tailored to these specific art forms, including perspective rulers, panel tools, and customizable 3D models.

One of Clip Studio Paint’s standout features is its natural brush feel, which closely mimics traditional drawing tools. It also offers excellent support for pen pressure and tilt sensitivity, allowing for precise and expressive linework. The software is available in two versions: Pro and EX, with the EX version offering additional features for creating multi-page comics and animations.

Specialized tools for comics and manga creation

Natural brush feel

Customizable 3D models

Extensive library of materials and assets

Pricing: \$49.99 (Pro), \$219.00 (EX)

Corel Painter

Corel Painter is renowned for its realistic and natural media emulations. It’s designed to replicate the look and feel of traditional art materials, such as oil paints, watercolors, and charcoal. This makes it an excellent choice for artists who want to create digital art that resembles traditional artwork.

Painter’s unique brush engine and particle technology allow for incredibly realistic effects. It also offers a wide range of customizable brushes and textures, giving artists complete control over their digital creations. The software is constantly updated with new features and improvements, ensuring it remains a top contender in the digital art software market.

Realistic natural media emulations

Unique brush engine and particle technology

Extensive range of customizable brushes and textures

Support for Wacom tablets and other drawing devices

Pricing: \$429.00 (one-time purchase)

Affinity Photo

Affinity Photo is a professional-grade photo editing and digital painting software that rivals Adobe Photoshop. It offers a comprehensive set of tools for image manipulation, retouching, and compositing. Its non-destructive editing capabilities and real-time previews make it a favorite among photographers and digital artists.

Affinity Photo’s performance is one of its key strengths. It’s optimized for speed and efficiency, allowing for smooth and responsive editing even with large files. The software also supports a wide range of file formats, including PSD, making it easy to collaborate with other artists and designers.

Professional-grade photo editing tools

Non-destructive editing capabilities

Real-time previews

Support for a wide range of file formats

Pricing: \$69.99 (one-time purchase)

Krita

Krita is a free and open-source digital painting software that offers a wide range of features for creating illustrations, comics, and animations. Despite being free, Krita is a powerful and versatile tool that rivals many commercial software options. Its intuitive interface and customizable brush engine make it a great choice for artists of all skill levels.

Krita’s open-source nature means that it’s constantly being updated and improved by a community of developers and artists. This ensures that the software remains at the forefront of digital art technology. It also offers excellent support for pen pressure and tilt sensitivity, allowing for precise and expressive linework.

Free and open-source

Intuitive interface

Customizable brush engine

Support for animation

Pricing: Free

Procreate

Procreate is a popular digital painting app designed exclusively for the iPad. Its intuitive interface and powerful features make it a favorite among mobile artists. Procreate offers a wide range of customizable brushes, layers, and effects, allowing artists to create stunning artwork on the go.

One of Procreate’s standout features is its responsive and fluid performance. It’s optimized for the iPad’s touch screen, providing a natural and intuitive drawing experience. The app also supports Apple Pencil, allowing for precise and expressive linework.

Intuitive interface

Powerful features

Responsive and fluid performance

Optimized for iPad and Apple Pencil

Pricing: \$12.99 (one-time purchase)

Rebelle

Rebelle is a unique digital painting software that simulates the behavior of traditional painting media with remarkable realism. It excels at emulating watercolors, acrylics, and inks, allowing artists to create digital paintings that look and feel like traditional artwork.

Rebelle’s fluid dynamics engine accurately simulates the way paint flows and interacts on paper. This allows for incredibly realistic effects, such as wet-on-wet blending and dripping. The software also offers a wide range of customizable brushes and textures, giving artists complete control over their digital creations.

Realistic simulation of traditional painting media

Fluid dynamics engine

Customizable brushes and textures

Support for Wacom tablets and other drawing devices

Pricing: \$89.99 (one-time purchase)

Tips for Choosing the Right Software

Consider your specific needs: Are you primarily creating illustrations, comics, or photo manipulations? Choose software that specializes in your preferred art form.

Are you primarily creating illustrations, comics, or photo manipulations? Choose software that specializes in your preferred art form. Try out free trials: Most software companies offer free trials, allowing you to test out the software before committing to a purchase.

Most software companies offer free trials, allowing you to test out the software before committing to a purchase. Read reviews and tutorials: Research the software you’re considering and read reviews from other artists. Watch tutorials to learn about the software’s features and capabilities.

Research the software you’re considering and read reviews from other artists. Watch tutorials to learn about the software’s features and capabilities. Check compatibility: Make sure the software is compatible with your operating system and drawing tablet.

Feature Comparison Table

Software Price Key Features Best For Adobe Photoshop \$22.99/month Extensive features, advanced layer management, powerful masking tools Professional artists, designers, photographers Clip Studio Paint \$49.99 (Pro), \$219.00 (EX) Specialized tools for comics and manga creation, natural brush feel, customizable 3D models Illustrators, comic artists, manga creators Corel Painter \$429.00 (one-time purchase) Realistic natural media emulations, unique brush engine, customizable brushes and textures Artists who want to create digital art that resembles traditional artwork Affinity Photo \$69.99 (one-time purchase) Professional-grade photo editing tools, non-destructive editing capabilities, real-time previews Photographers, digital artists Krita Free Intuitive interface, customizable brush engine, support for animation Artists of all skill levels, especially those looking for a free option

| Procreate | \$12.99 (one-time purchase) | Intuitive interface,

FAQ

How do I stop drawing tablet software: best 7 of 2025?

Open the relevant control, then choose Stop or Disconnect to end the session.

Does drawing tablet software: best 7 of 2025 affect battery life?

Yes, it uses extra power for video and networking; keep the device charged.

Why can’t my TV or receiver be found during drawing tablet software: best 7 of 2025?

Both devices must share the same Wi-Fi and the feature must be enabled on the receiver.

Is a wired method more reliable for drawing tablet software: best 7 of 2025?

Usually yes; a cable removes Wi-Fi interference and lowers latency.

Related reading