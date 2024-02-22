Best Crunchyroll Downloader: 5 Powerful Apps

by Vladimir Popescu 

Finding the best Crunchyroll downloader will allow you to store your favorite videos locally and enjoy them offline.

I tested all the apps I could find and picked five of the overall best options to use for Crunchyroll. Read on to explore my findings.

1. YT Saver

YT Saver is the best Crunchyroll downloader on the market. It can download content effectively and convert it to other formats.

YT Saver downloaded

The interface is well-built, easy to understand, and has clear menus and options. All completed downloads will automatically be added to the Downloaded tab for easy access.

YT Saver shortcuts

You can add the Crunchyroll shortcut inside the built-in browser, as this will allow you quick access in the future.

YT Saver crunchyroll opened

Clicking the shortcut will open the Crunchyroll website inside the YT Saver app, so you can download content without ever leaving the app.

YT Saver converter

YT Saver also allows you to convert videos to any format you need.

Pros:

  • Provides high-quality downloads, maintaining the source’s quality
  • It fully supports downloading from Crunchyroll and any other platform
  • Converts videos to MOV, MP4, and WAV
  • Well-designed interface with easy access to options
  • High-speed downloads

Cons:

  • Some users complained about occasional performance issues
  • The free trial of the software is limited but still useful

2. FlixPal Crunchyroll Downloader

FlixPal Crunchyroll Downloader interface

FlixPal Crunchyroll Downloader provides you with everything you need to download videos from Crunchyroll.

FlixPal Crunchyroll Downloader with Crunchyroll open

The tool can download content with suitable subtitles and transform the video into MP4 format. This ensures you can play it on almost any device.

FlixPal Crunchyroll Downloader analyzing

It has a user-friendly interface and clear menus, so you can always access any settings or options quickly.

FlixPal Crunchyroll Downloader downloading tab

To ensure a streamlined experience while watching your favorite content, FlixPal can also remove ads.

Pros:

  • Quickly downloads videos from various platforms
  • Includes support for a variety of video formats
  • The interface is simple and easy to navigate
  • The downloads are fast and stable
  • Output quality is crisp and clear

Cons:

  • To download content from paid streaming services, you’ll need a subscription and a license for the app

3. StreamGaGa Video Downloader

StreamGaGa Video Downloader interface

StreamGaGa Video Downloader stands out for its powerful high-speed GPU acceleration features for a smooth download experience.

StreamGaGa Video Downloader with Crunchyroll open

You can download videos from many platforms, including Crunchyroll. The app fully supports batch downloads, so you can save time.

StreamGaGa Video Downloader analyzing

You can also customize the output’s format and quality after downloading. This ensures that your content can be played on many devices.

StreamGaGa Video Downloader downloading

The user-friendly interface makes it accessible even for beginners, and the stable downloading features make it a top contender for the best Crunchyroll downloader.

Pros:

  • Supports high-quality outputs with high-speed GPU acceleration
  • You can select output quality and format
  • User-friendly interface
  • Downloads are fast
  • You can download videos from YouTube, Vimeo, Dailymotion, etc.

Cons:

  • Some users found out that it doesn’t support all advertised platforms
  • Some reports of poor customer service

4. Allavsoft Video Downloader

Allavsoft Video Downloader interface

Allavsoft Video Downloader allows you to download content from various online resources, including Crunchyroll.

Allavsoft Video Downloader convert

To ensure that your newly downloaded content will be compatible with any of your devices, Allavsoft also includes a handy file converter.

Allavsoft Video Downloader merge

If you download multiple music videos, for example, you can combine them all in one continuous album by using the Merge function.

Allavsoft Video Downloader downloading

The app can easily download HD videos without putting too much strain on your PC’s resources.

Pros:

  • Compatible with various platforms and social media websites
  • You can download HD definition videos with ease
  • The interface is well-designed and clear
  • Supports batch downloads

Cons:

  • The free trial allows only five video downloads
  • The free version converts and merges videos up to five minutes in total

5. Crunchyroll-go

Crunchyroll-go github page

Crunchyroll-go is a powerful command-line tool that was designed to help Crunchyroll enthusiasts download their favorite content for offline viewing.

This app is a Go library for the undocumented Cruncyroll API. It provides a unique way of interacting with the platform.

Crunchyroll-go download

As opposed to other apps in the list, Crunchyroll-go requires a premium account on the platform to be used optimally. After logging in, you can download episodes and even entire series without problems.

Crunchyroll-go coverage

You can customize the file name and which language the video will use, making it accessible to users from across the globe.

Crunchyroll-go about the API

It’s worth noting that the app is set to maintenance mode, with just some tiny fixes. The tool is currently being rewritten in Rust.

Pros:

  • Downloads episodes and entire series from Crunchyroll
  • You can customize file names and download language
  • You can create a customizable watchlist

Cons:

  • A Crunchyroll premium account is required to use it
  • The tool is being rewritten in Rust

How To Download From Crunchyroll

  1. Download, install, and run the YT Saver app.YT Saver opened
  2. Click the Online tab.ytsaver online tab
  3. Click the + icon and type the Crunchyroll web address and name.ytsaver adding shortcut
  4. Click the Crunchyroll entry, navigate to the target video, and click the yellow Download button.ytsaver crunchyroll
  5. The video will appear in the Downloaded section.ytsaver downloaded

No, it’s generally not legal to download videos from Crunchyroll without the permission of the owner. This action violates the platform’s terms of service.

My comprehensive list includes only the best Crunchyroll downloader apps.

Of course, your choice will depend on your personal preferences and needs. Share your experience by writing a comment below.

