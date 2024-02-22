Best Crunchyroll Downloader: 5 Powerful Apps

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Finding the best Crunchyroll downloader will allow you to store your favorite videos locally and enjoy them offline.

I tested all the apps I could find and picked five of the overall best options to use for Crunchyroll. Read on to explore my findings.

YT Saver is the best Crunchyroll downloader on the market. It can download content effectively and convert it to other formats.

The interface is well-built, easy to understand, and has clear menus and options. All completed downloads will automatically be added to the Downloaded tab for easy access.

You can add the Crunchyroll shortcut inside the built-in browser, as this will allow you quick access in the future.

Clicking the shortcut will open the Crunchyroll website inside the YT Saver app, so you can download content without ever leaving the app.

YT Saver also allows you to convert videos to any format you need.

Pros:

Provides high-quality downloads, maintaining the source’s quality

It fully supports downloading from Crunchyroll and any other platform

Converts videos to MOV, MP4, and WAV

Well-designed interface with easy access to options

High-speed downloads

Cons:

Some users complained about occasional performance issues

The free trial of the software is limited but still useful

Get YT Saver

FlixPal Crunchyroll Downloader provides you with everything you need to download videos from Crunchyroll.

The tool can download content with suitable subtitles and transform the video into MP4 format. This ensures you can play it on almost any device.

It has a user-friendly interface and clear menus, so you can always access any settings or options quickly.

To ensure a streamlined experience while watching your favorite content, FlixPal can also remove ads.

Pros:

Quickly downloads videos from various platforms

Includes support for a variety of video formats

The interface is simple and easy to navigate

The downloads are fast and stable

Output quality is crisp and clear

Cons:

To download content from paid streaming services, you’ll need a subscription and a license for the app

Get FlixPal Crunchyroll Downloader

StreamGaGa Video Downloader stands out for its powerful high-speed GPU acceleration features for a smooth download experience.

You can download videos from many platforms, including Crunchyroll. The app fully supports batch downloads, so you can save time.

You can also customize the output’s format and quality after downloading. This ensures that your content can be played on many devices.

The user-friendly interface makes it accessible even for beginners, and the stable downloading features make it a top contender for the best Crunchyroll downloader.

Pros:

Supports high-quality outputs with high-speed GPU acceleration

You can select output quality and format

User-friendly interface

Downloads are fast

You can download videos from YouTube, Vimeo, Dailymotion, etc.

Cons:

Some users found out that it doesn’t support all advertised platforms

Some reports of poor customer service

Get StreamGaGa Video Downloader

Allavsoft Video Downloader allows you to download content from various online resources, including Crunchyroll.

To ensure that your newly downloaded content will be compatible with any of your devices, Allavsoft also includes a handy file converter.

If you download multiple music videos, for example, you can combine them all in one continuous album by using the Merge function.

The app can easily download HD videos without putting too much strain on your PC’s resources.

Pros:

Compatible with various platforms and social media websites

You can download HD definition videos with ease

The interface is well-designed and clear

Supports batch downloads

Cons:

The free trial allows only five video downloads

The free version converts and merges videos up to five minutes in total

Get Allavsoft Video Downloader

Crunchyroll-go is a powerful command-line tool that was designed to help Crunchyroll enthusiasts download their favorite content for offline viewing.

This app is a Go library for the undocumented Cruncyroll API. It provides a unique way of interacting with the platform.

As opposed to other apps in the list, Crunchyroll-go requires a premium account on the platform to be used optimally. After logging in, you can download episodes and even entire series without problems.

You can customize the file name and which language the video will use, making it accessible to users from across the globe.

It’s worth noting that the app is set to maintenance mode, with just some tiny fixes. The tool is currently being rewritten in Rust.

Pros:

Downloads episodes and entire series from Crunchyroll

You can customize file names and download language

You can create a customizable watchlist

Cons:

A Crunchyroll premium account is required to use it

The tool is being rewritten in Rust

Get Crunchyroll-go

How To Download From Crunchyroll

Is It Legal To Download From Crunchyroll?

No, it’s generally not legal to download videos from Crunchyroll without the permission of the owner. This action violates the platform’s terms of service.

My comprehensive list includes only the best Crunchyroll downloader apps.

Of course, your choice will depend on your personal preferences and needs. Share your experience by writing a comment below.