Best Browser iOS: 5 Fast and Stable Options
Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more
When choosing the best browser iOS, I explored the ever-changing browser market to see how things have evolved.
I then tested countless options and selected 5 of the best for fast browsing, security, and privacy on your iOS device.
Here are my top picks:
1. Opera
Opera is one of the most powerful browsers on the market, providing users with many useful features, speed, and efficiency.
This browser includes a powerful built-in VPN service, ensuring you can become anonymous while browsing the web. This also improves your privacy and denies access to third parties wanting to collect your data.
The built-in ad blocker backs up the VPN service, thus improving page loading times, allowing a streamlined experience, and protecting confidential information.
This browser’s speed is further optimized by using data compression technology. This feature reduces the amount of data used while browsing, making it perfect for situations when using cellular data.
Pros
- Uses data compression technology to reduce data consumption
- Has a built-in adblocker and VPN service
- Wide range of customization options
- Social media is integrated into the Opera side-bar for easy access
- Fast and reliable browsing experience
Cons
- Opera’s extension library is not as extensive, but it can run extensions from the Chrome Web Store
- The syncing process is not as seamless as with Chrome
2. Google Chrome
Google Chrome is a powerful browser that combines the Google ecosystem with Apple’s to create a powerful setup
It was designed for speed, efficiency, and security, and the fast page-loading feature works great with every website.
Because it integrates perfectly into the Google ecosystem, you can sync bookmarks, passwords, and settings on multiple devices.
Chrome uses a powerful data-saving feature and a set of optimized settings to enhance its performance even further.
Chrome has advanced safety systems that make it easy to manage your online privacy and ensure easy access to a Password Manager for a streamlined experience.
Pros
- User-friendly design with quick page loading
- Syncs bookmarks, passwords, and settings across devices
- Powerful data-saving features
- Great security features
- Easy access to customization options
- Large number of extensions
Cons
- Consumes more resources than Safari
- The browser requires even more resources on older iOS devices
- Not the same level of customization that Opera offers
- It doesn’t have a built-in VPN or ad blocker
3. Microsoft Edge
Microsoft Edge is currently one of the fastest browsers on the market. Even though the software is not as customizable as other options, it still provides a great experience.
Edge can be synced across devices, just like Chrome, and offers versions for Android and iPhone to sync history, favorites, and passwords.
The browser uses a technology called Startup Boost that allows it to start as fast as possible while you can also explore some customization options. These include access to about two dozen themes and a nice set of extensions.
Pros
- Doesn’t have any home screen widgets or shortcuts
- Integration with Copilot AI
- Very fast page loading
- Syncs your browsing history, favorites, and passwords
- It has some customization features
Cons
- Lacks home screen widgets
- It doesn’t have the customization options of Opera or Chrome
- Not as many extensions are available as on other browsers
4. Mozilla Firefox
Mozilla Firefox is a privacy-focused browser that offers a way to protect your data and enhance privacy while exploring the web.
This browser has a strong no-tracking policy for online activities, and the tab management system makes it streamlined and efficient. In my view, Firefox has one of the smartest tab management systems.
However, Firefox lacks any significant ability to sync with other devices and accounts, even though it does connect with your Firefox account.
One of Firefox’s most disappointing elements is that it lacks a good bookmark manager feature and doesn’t allow you to choose between different search engines.
Pros
- Protects your online privacy and security
- Offers one of the best tab management systems
- Syncs data and browser settings with your Firefox account
Cons
- Doesn’t allow you to change your default search engine
- Lacks a capable bookmark manager
- Some users reported slow speed results while testing
5. Safari
If it’s not broken, don’t fix it. Safari is the original browser designed for iOS devices and offers a good set of features, even though it lacks the customization and speed of other options.
Its seamless integration into the Apple ecosystem makes it stand out. It acts like a natural extension of the iPhone and its menus.
The software is quite capable and includes a useful Reader mode, which enables you to store texts for later reading. Furthermore, it has a Handoff feature that streamlines working on different devices.
The browser was designed to load web pages quickly and efficiently, but it doesn’t yet have Opera’s capabilities in this department.
Safari also has built-in security features, such as anti-tracking and anti-phishing tools, making your experience safe and secure.
Pros
- Seamless integration into the Apple ecosystem
- Includes a Rader mode to keep up with your article and book reading
- Useful Handoff feature
- Includes anti-tracking and anti-phishing tools
- Offers a decent speed for browsing
Cons
- The UI seems outdated, even in the latest version
- Lacks almost any customization options
- It doesn’t perform as well on non-Apple devices
- It doesn’t have browser extensions
Choosing the best browser iOS will depend on your exact requirements, but going with the first few positions on this list will surely offer you a better experience.
Explore the list, make an informed choice, and share your pick in the comments below!