8 Best Antivirus Apps for Amazon Kindle Fire Tablets
Amazon’s Fire tablets run Fire OS, a custom Android-based system that can catch the same malware as any Android device. While Amazon’s Appstore is curated, installing apps from outside sources or simply browsing the web can expose your Kindle Fire to viruses, spyware, and phishing. It’s wise to use a reputable antivirus for extra protection. (Note: Some popular Android antiviruses like Norton or Bitdefender don’t offer native Fire OS support, so the list below focuses on reliable apps known to work well on Fire tablets. Compatibility (Appstore vs. sideload) is noted for each.)
1. TotalAV (by Protected.net Group)
- Overview: An all-in-one security suite often ranked #1 for Kindle Fire protection. TotalAV offers an easy-to-use app with 100% malware detection on Fire OS and a host of extra tools for privacy and performance.
- Key Features: Real-time antivirus scanning (fast 1-2 minute scans) with no noticeable slowdown; WebShield to block malicious/phishing sites; a built-in VPN for encrypted browsing; data breach checker to alert if your emails/passwords leaked; and an app lock to protect sensitive apps. It also includes Wi-Fi network scanning for intruders.
- Compatibility: Native app on Amazon Appstore – easy installation on all recent Fire models (Fire 7, HD 8, HD 10, including older gens running Fire OS 5 or later). No need to sideload. The interface is touch-friendly and beginner-friendly.
- Pros: Excellent malware detection rate (caught 100% of test threats); feature-rich (adds VPN and web protection on Kindle); low impact on performance and battery; intuitive for all users.
- Cons: Paid software – no fully free version (only a trial); some advanced features (like VPN with unlimited data) require higher-tier plans; support for only a limited number of devices per subscription (depending on plan).
- Pricing: Premium only. Plans start around ~$19–39/year (often discounted) for multi-device protection. For example, the Internet Security plan (about $39/year) covers 5-6 devices and includes all features. Comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee for risk-free trial.
- Best Use Case: Ideal for adult users who want comprehensive protection and privacy on their Fire tablet. Great if you use the Silk browser often or public Wi-Fi – the WebShield and VPN will safeguard web surfing and online data. Overall best choice for all-around security on Kindle Fire.
2. Avira Security (by Avira Operations GmbH)
- Overview: A well-established German antivirus with a lightweight Kindle Fire app. Avira provides strong virus scanning and useful privacy features. It’s known for being resource-friendly (no slowdowns even during scans).
- Key Features: Anti-malware engine with 100% detection in tests; Web Protection to block dangerous sites; an optional VPN (secure browsing with AES-256 encryption); App Locker to password-protect sensitive apps; and unique Microphone Protection to prevent eavesdropping apps. It also ensures your Fire’s settings are secure and up-to-date.
- Compatibility: Available on Amazon Appstore, making it simple to install on Fire HD 10, HD 8, Fire 7, and older Fire generations. The Kindle-specific app is optimized for Fire OS. (Note: Only Avira’s top-tier plan supports new device additions like Kindle Fire fully.)
- Pros: Robust antivirus scanning (also very fast, under a minute); no performance lag or battery drain on Fire tablets; includes privacy tools like mic permission control; highly customizable scans (schedule scans, choose what to scan). Generous 60-day money-back guarantee on premium plans.
- Cons: Some features locked to premium tier – e.g. full real-time protection and VPN require paid Avira Prime subscription; the free version provides only basic scanning and security checks. Premium price is a bit higher than some competitors (Prime is ~$59.99/year). No dedicated parental controls (focused more on privacy & device protection).
- Pricing: Freemium model. The core app can be used free for on-demand scans and basic protection. For real-time protection, VPN, and all features on Kindle, Avira Prime is required (~$59.99/year, covers 5 devices). Avira often offers a 60-day refund period if not satisfied.
- Best Use Case: Great for users who want a light, privacy-focused antivirus. If you’re concerned about apps listening in or want an easy on-demand scanner that won’t strain an older Fire tablet, Avira is a top choice. It’s excellent for privacy-conscious users and those who occasionally need a VPN for secure browsing. Also a good addition if you have multiple devices and opt for the Prime plan.
3. ESET Mobile Security (by ESET, spol. s r.o.)
- Overview: A reliable security app from the makers of NOD32 antivirus. ESET offers a well-rounded suite of security features to protect Fire tablets, along with a reputation for low false positives. It provides not just malware scanning but also anti-phishing and security auditing tools.
- Key Features: Effective virus scanner (detected 100% of test malware on Kindle); Anti-Phishing and malicious website blocking for safe browsing; Network Inspector to scan your Wi-Fi network for vulnerabilities; Security Audit that flags apps with excessive permissions or adware; plus extras like Payment Protection for secure online shopping and Anti-Theft functions to help locate or lock a lost device. ESET also includes an App Lock feature similar to others.
- Compatibility: Native Fire OS app on Amazon’s Appstore. Optimized for Kindle Fire (works on all Fire models except the very first-gen Fire from 2011). No sideloading needed for current models. Some advanced features (ex: anti-theft GPS tracking) are limited by Fire hardware (no GPS in most Fire tablets), but overall protection works well.
- Pros: Comprehensive protection toolkit (antivirus, anti-phishing, network security) in one app; detailed security reports and audit to help you tighten device security; fast scanning and high detection accuracy; reputable engine with low performance impact. Free basic version available (on Android) for budget users, and paid version adds full features.
- Cons: The free tier is limited – real-time protection and some features require upgrading to Premium. Premium ESET on Fire is only included in certain multi-device plans (ESET’s basic Essential plan doesn’t cover Kindle). Slightly higher battery usage observed during scans compared to TotalAV. User interface is functional but a bit utilitarian.
- Pricing: Freemium. You can install and use ESET in a basic mode for free (on-demand scans). Full-featured protection requires a subscription (~$12.99/year for one mobile device) or part of ESET’s multi-device security packs (Advanced Security or Premium Security plans). Includes a 30-day free trial of Premium in-app, and a 30-day money-back guarantee on subscriptions.
- Best Use Case: Suited for power users or professionals who want extra tools like anti-phishing and network analysis. If you frequently do online shopping/banking on your Fire HD or manage many apps, ESET’s added layers (payment protection, security audit) are invaluable. Also good for those who have ESET on PCs – you can extend that protection to your Kindle Fire as part of a multi-device plan.
4. Avast Mobile Security (by Avast Software)
- Overview: A popular free antivirus for Android that also works on Kindle Fire. Avast Mobile Security brings a broad set of features beyond just virus scanning, often making it feel like a complete device maintenance app. It’s a well-known and trusted name in consumer antivirus.
- Key Features: Malware scanning (on-demand or real-time) that covers apps and files, with automatic scans of newly installed apps. Web Shield for safe browsing (blocks malware-hosting pages, phishing sites, and even adware URLs). App Permissions advisor to let you review what permissions your Fire apps have. App Lock to PIN-protect apps containing private data. Wi-Fi network scanner to check your connection’s security. It even includes performance tools like a RAM booster and junk cleaner to speed up your tablet. Paid users also get an unlimited VPN and advanced anti-theft, among other features.
- Compatibility: Not pre-installed on Amazon Appstore in recent years (Avast’s Kindle app was available historically but may require side-loading now via the official APK). This means you might need to download it from Avast’s website or an alternative app store. Once installed, it runs on most Fire OS versions (it’s essentially the Android app) – users with Google Play on Fire can install it directly. All current Fire models are capable of running Avast, though you’ll need to allow apps from unknown sources to install it.
- Pros: Rich feature set for a free app – antivirus, web protection, Wi-Fi scanning, and even device tune-up in one. User-friendly with options to “continue with ads” (free) or upgrade; the free version provides robust protection for no cost. Regular definition updates keep it effective against new threats. Also, low resource usage unless you run the optional cleanup tools.
- Cons: Requires side-loading on Fire tablets (extra installation steps) since it’s not currently in the Amazon store – that makes it a bit less convenient and possibly less “officially” supported. Some features in Avast may not work fully on Fire OS (e.g. anti-theft’s lost device locating, due to Fire lacking certain Google services). Ads in free version (you can remove them by subscribing). The interface includes many features which can be slightly overwhelming for casual users.
- Pricing: Free (ad-supported) for core antivirus, scanning, and basic protections. Premium upgrade (~$20-30/year) removes ads and unlocks features like the VPN, anti-theft, and advanced privacy tools. There’s also Avast One (a bundle with VPN and extra privacy features) at a higher subscription cost for multiple devices, if desired.
- Best Use Case: Excellent for budget-conscious users or those who want maximum features without paying. If you’re securing a child’s Fire tablet or a secondary device and prefer not to invest in paid software, Avast Free is a top choice. It’s also great for tinkerers who appreciate extra tools (like cleaning junk files or checking app permissions). Just be prepared to install it manually and tolerate some ads, or consider premium for a more seamless experience.
5. AVG AntiVirus (by AVG Technologies)
- Overview: AVG AntiVirus is another free antivirus app that’s very similar to Avast (in fact, both are owned by the same company now). It focuses on strong malware protection as well as device optimization and privacy features. AVG’s interface is straightforward, and it’s known for being effective without much user intervention.
- Key Features: Malware protection against viruses, spyware, and trojans (scans apps and files, with auto-scans for downloads). Safe web browsing to block dangerous sites (uses the same web protection engine as Avast). App Lock and even Device Lock (which can lock the device if a SIM is changed, more relevant on phones). Privacy features include photo vault and the ability to backup apps APKs. On the optimization side: Battery and storage management, and a task killer to shut background apps. Many of these extra tools help keep your Fire running smoothly.
- Compatibility: Like Avast, AVG’s app may need to be side-loaded if it’s not on the Amazon Appstore (it was previously available there). You can download the AVG AntiVirus APK from the official site or use Google Play on Fire to get it. It runs on all modern Kindle Fires (Fire OS 5+). Enabling “Apps from Unknown Sources” in settings will be required to install it.
- Pros: Free and feature-packed – even the free version has anti-theft triggers, app locks, and performance tune-ups. It provides all-around device health (security + cleanup), which is useful if your Fire tablet doubles as a family device with lots of apps. AVG also has a clean, no-nonsense interface. Virus definitions update regularly to catch new threats. And like Avast, you can use it across multiple devices if you go premium.
- Cons: Installation is not as straightforward on Kindle Fire due to the need for sideloading (no direct Amazon store download currently). Some features are premium-only (e.g. enhanced anti-theft, VPN, etc.), and the app will occasionally prompt for upgrade. The free version contains ads. Also, because it shares an engine with Avast, having both apps is redundant – you’d choose one or the other.
- Pricing: 100% free for basic use (with ads). Pro version costs roughly ~$20/year and removes ads while unlocking additional features (like device locator, extended backup, and VPN via AVG’s Secure VPN). AVG is often bundled in multi-device suites (AVG Ultimate) that cover PC and mobile if you have broader needs.
- Best Use Case: Ideal for users who want free protection plus device cleanup in one app. If you have an older Kindle Fire or one that’s running slow, AVG’s battery and memory tools can help, while still keeping you safe from malware. It’s also a good choice if you prefer a set-and-forget antivirus – AVG will quietly handle threats and also remind you of ways to improve device performance.
6. Dr.Web Anti-virus Light/Pro (by Doctor Web, Ltd.)
- Overview: Dr.Web is a respected Russian antivirus vendor, and its Android app (including a Kindle Fire optimized version) is known for low-cost, no-frills protection. There’s a free “Light” version on Amazon Appstore and a paid full version called Dr.Web Security Space. It’s a great option for older or budget devices, offering solid malware defense without a subscription.
- Key Features: The Light (free) version provides on-demand scanning of the file system, including quick, full, or custom scans. It automatically scans newly installed apps and moves threats to quarantine. The full version adds many extras: an on-demand and real-time malware scanner (with ~94% detection in independent tests), a URL filter to block malicious or unwanted websites, Anti-theft tools (remote lock/wipe, etc.), a secure firewall to control apps’ internet access, and a Security Audit that flags apps with dangerous permissions. Dr.Web also updates its virus definitions frequently to catch new threats.
- Compatibility: Fully compatible with Kindle Fire – the app is available on the Amazon Appstore (Dr.Web Anti-virus Light) for easy install. It supports all Fire OS versions (even older generation tablets); in fact, Dr.Web is known to run on older Android 4.0+ devices, which is great for aging Fires. Note that some features (like location tracking in anti-theft) won’t function on Fire tablets due to lack of GPS hardware, but the app handles everything else natively.
- Pros: Free basic version with no ads – good for a quick malware scan and basic protection. The paid version has a one-time purchase option (lifetime license) so you avoid subscriptions, or very affordable yearly pricing. Features like the firewall and security audit give advanced control to the user. It’s also relatively lightweight in operation. Dr.Web’s approach is “set it and forget it” – it will auto-scan new apps and stay out of the way unless a threat is found.
- Cons: The interface is a bit dated compared to flashier competitors. Scan speed is slower – full scans can take significantly longer (15+ minutes) than other antiviruses. Detection rate, while good, is slightly lower than top-tier apps (missed some samples in tests). Lacks some extras that others have (no built-in VPN, no web dashboard, etc.). Customer support and documentation are not as user-friendly for English speakers as some rivals.
- Pricing: Free – Dr.Web Anti-virus Light (basic scanning only). Paid “Security Space” – approx $14 per year or you can pay about $47 once for a lifetime license for one device (a unique offering). This full version unlocks real-time protection, firewall, URL filter, etc. A 14-day free trial of the Pro version is available to test all features. Note: Dr.Web’s refund policy is only 48 hours and not guaranteed, so use the trial to decide.
- Best Use Case: Perfect for users with older Kindle Fires or those on a tight budget. If you have a hand-me-down Fire for the kids or a basic model that you just use for light browsing and books, Dr.Web can provide solid protection without yearly fees. It’s also a good choice if you prefer a lifetime license model over subscriptions. Advanced users who want a firewall to control apps’ internet access will appreciate Dr.Web’s no-subscription Pro version.
7. Norton Mobile Security (by NortonLifeLock, Inc.)
- Overview: Norton is a big name in antivirus, and it released “Norton Kindle Tablet Security” specifically for Fire tablets in the past. That app offered strong malware protection tailored to Kindle. However, as of now Norton does not have an official Fire OS app on the Amazon store (the old version may no longer be available or updated). Fire users can still install Norton by side-loading the standard Android APK, but it’s not as seamless as other solutions.
- Key Features: Norton’s mobile security offers excellent malware scanning (top-tier detection rates) and will automatically scan downloaded files and apps for threats. It updates its virus definitions weekly to stay current. You can run on-demand scans (including of external SD cards) and even set up scheduled scans at convenient times. Norton also includes a malicious website blocker, an App Advisor (which warns of privacy risks or battery hogs among your apps), Wi-Fi security checks, and if you subscribe to higher tiers, features like a VPN, identity protection, and a password manager across your devices.
- Compatibility: No native Amazon Appstore version at this time. To use Norton on a Fire tablet, you must either install the Google Play Store on your Fire or download the Norton APK from the official website and sideload it. The current Android Norton Mobile Security app will run on Fire OS, but keep in mind it’s not officially supported – some users report occasional instability on Fire (e.g. rare crashes). If you still have the older “Kindle Security” app installed, note that it might be outdated in terms of protection.
- Pros: Top-notch malware protection – Norton consistently scores high in threat detection. It offers a rich feature set beyond antivirus (web protection, identity safeguards, etc.) comparable to desktop security suites. Integration with Norton’s ecosystem (if you already use it on PC) can be a plus, and a single subscription can cover multiple devices. The app interface is polished and easy to navigate.
- Cons: No easy installation – the lack of a native Fire app is a major drawback (Norton itself acknowledges they don’t support Fire OS currently). Sideloading adds complexity and means updates won’t come through Amazon; you’ll have to update the app manually. Another con is cost – Norton is a premium product (no free version for mobile). Subscription is required and it’s generally priced higher than standalone mobile antiviruses (though it often covers 5+ devices across platforms).
- Pricing: Paid only. Norton Mobile Security is typically part of Norton 360 plans. Pricing is around $15–$30/year for one mobile device license if bought standalone, but Norton often sells plans like 360 Deluxe (~$35–$50/year) covering 5 devices (PC/Mac/Mobile) with VPN included. There’s usually a 60-day money-back guarantee on annual subscriptions. Tip: If you only need it for one device, check Norton’s website for Mobile Security single-app pricing, as sometimes it’s offered separately.
- Best Use Case: Best for users who are already in Norton’s ecosystem or need multi-device coverage. For example, a family that already uses Norton on their PCs might add it to a teen’s Fire HD via sideload. It’s also suitable for power users who want a renowned security brand and don’t mind the extra setup steps. If maximum malware protection is your priority and you’re comfortable side-loading apps, Norton can be a good choice – but if you prefer hassle-free, Fire-optimized solutions, one of the above options may serve you better.
8. Malwarebytes Anti-Malware (by Malwarebytes, Inc.)
- Overview: Malwarebytes is a highly regarded anti-malware tool known for its ability to detect and remove adware, spyware, and new threats that some traditional antiviruses might miss. It used to be one of the most popular free security apps on the Kindle Fire, thanks to its simple interface and powerful scanning engine. However, Malwarebytes was removed from the Amazon Appstore in recent years and is no longer officially supported on Fire OS. It can still be installed manually, but users should be aware of its update limitations.
- Key Features: On Android, Malwarebytes provides a highly effective malware scanner that finds and crushes malware, trojans, and spyware on your device. It also performs a security audit of your tablet: it can identify apps with excessive permissions or potential privacy issues and help you disable the ability to install from unknown sources for safety. The interface has a dashboard showing your device’s security status at a glance; if issues are found, a “Fix Now” button guides you to resolve them. Malwarebytes focuses on malware removal and doesn’t include extras like VPN or app lock – it does one job and does it well. Both a free version (manual scan) and a Premium version (real-time protection) are available on other platforms.
- Compatibility: No longer on Amazon’s Appstore. To use it, you’d have to sideload the Malwarebytes APK (for example, download directly from Malwarebytes’ official site). It will run on Fire tablets (the Android app is compatible with Android 5.0+ which covers Fire OS 5+ devices). Crucial note: Because it’s not in the Appstore, the app won’t update automatically – and indeed Malwarebytes has said that without official support, the Kindle version won’t receive regular updates to counter new threats. This means its effectiveness will diminish over time unless you manually update it.
- Pros: Excellent malware and adware removal capabilities – it can serve as a great second-opinion scanner to catch PUPs (Potentially Unwanted Programs) or spyware that other AVs might ignore. The app is lightweight and free for manual scanning, with a straightforward, no-frills interface (good for less tech-savvy users to just run a scan occasionally). It doesn’t conflict with other antivirus apps, so you can use it alongside another security app if desired for additional peace of mind.
- Cons: Not officially supported on Fire OS now – no easy install or automatic updates. The lack of updates means new malware strains might not be detected, undermining the very reason to have it. Real-time protection (which is a paid feature) may not work reliably on Fire since the Appstore removal. Essentially, while Malwarebytes was once a top recommendation for Kindle Fire, it’s become a less practical choice due to these support gaps.
- Pricing: Free on-demand scanner. If you sideload it, you can use the free version indefinitely for manual scans and threat removal. The Premium version (usually ~$12/year on Android) enables real-time protection and scheduled scans – but purchasing and activating Premium on a Fire tablet could be tricky now, and without Appstore support it’s not advisable. Focus on the free use if you choose to install it.
- Best Use Case: Malwarebytes is best as a secondary scanner for advanced users. For instance, if you suspect your Fire tablet has an infection that your primary antivirus didn’t catch, you could run Malwarebytes as an additional cleanup tool. It’s also useful for those who occasionally sideload apps and want to double-check for hidden malware. Overall, while it’s a powerful anti-malware tool, due to its update limitations on Fire OS, it’s recommended mainly for one-off scanning rather than active everyday protection.
