Best AI Mockup Generator: 10 Powerful Design Tools

Creating mockups for products, brand materials, and other projects has been bolstered by AI. But which is the best AI mockup generator on the market?

To answer that question, I tested over 20 online solutions and narrowed down 10 you should definitely check out!

10 Best AI Mockup Generator Picks

At a glance, here’s how the top 5 mockup generators compare:

AI Capabilities Full Image Editing? Ease of Use Free Features Recraft Full AI text-to-image mockups Yes 5/5 50 credits/day with all key features Dynamic Mockups AI backgrounds only No 4/5 Free with 1,000+ templates Fotor Full AI text-to-image mockups Yes 4/5 Basic non-AI templates Mockey AI AI backgrounds only No 3.5/5 Basic non-AI templates Canva Full AI text-to-image mockups Yes 4/5 Basic non-AI templates

Read on to learn more about all 10 AI mockup generators:

1. Recraft Mockup Generator

Recraft V3 provides a whole suite of AI image editing tools that helps designers create and edit visuals end-to-end:

AI Eraser, Modify Area, Inpainting, Outpainting, AI Mockuper, Creative and Clarity Upscalers, AI Fine-Tuning, and Background Remover.

The main advantages of Recraft V3 light are text generation quality, anatomical accuracy, prompt understanding, and high aesthetic quality.

Recraft ticks all the right boxes when it comes to an AI mockup generator. You can import your original images and use its powerful canvas editor to streamline the design process.

Alternatively, it boasts a text-to-image generator, allowing you to create mockups from scratch just by describing what you want.

Not only does it support text, but you can also wrap it around your product or subject.

Now you can accurately preview what the finished design will look like in many different variations. Then simply export in high-quality PNG format.

More than just a mockup generator, Recraft is a full suite of AI tools to enhance your design creativity. This includes vectorizing, upscaling, background and object removal, and much more.

PROS CONS Full AI text-to-image mockups Basic, Advanced, or Pro plan needed for commercial rights Advanced image editing canvas Add text or your own logos and designs Create Mockups immediately with free credits.

2. Dynamic Mockups for Print-On-Demand

Dynamic Mockups is a bulk mockup generator for print-on-demand. It allows you to add multiple designs and color options and generate professional mockups in just a few clicks.

Base templates include shirts, hoodies, tote bags, pillowcases, wall art, mugs, and more. You can also upload your own assets.

Its generative AI capabilities can be applied to the background of the mockup, but you must rely on its library for the items themselves.

You can work with 6 variants or focus on a single design. Its versatile export process supports hi-res of up to 2000px and formats include JPG, PNG, and WEBP. All variants can be exported at once.

Most notable is the ability to upload your own Photoshop templates. It then processes them and accurately displays all the effects.

You can easily try different color options and change the position and size of all designs by dragging the print area.

Dynamic Mockups has a free tier, but to unlock the Photoshop integration, plans start from $14/mo.

PROS CONS Free to use with 1,000+ templates Generative AI only for backgrounds No watermarks Photoshop templates requires premium plan Multi-format high resolution exporting Bulk editing

3. Fotor AI Mockup Generator

Fotor’s mockup generator simplifies the process of creating professional-quality product visuals for various design projects and marketing purposes.

It supports packaging designs for boxes, bottles, electronic devices, and other physical products. Moreover, you can create business cards, flyers, brochures, and other branding materials.

One standout feature is t-shirt mockups. This enables you to preview custom designs on a variety of garments.

Fotor offers a user-friendly interface and a wide range of customizable templates.

Mockups can involve both text-to-image and image-to-image. You might provide text-based instructions to specify the type of mockup you need. Then upload custom images or design elements to be included in the generated mockup.

As well as mockups, Fotor offers a full AI photo editing suite. Premium plans start at $3.33/mo (billed annually).

PROS CONS Image and text-to-image Premium plan required for AI Full AI photo editing suite Bit of a learning curve 10+ AI tools 3D and flat mockups

4. Mockey AI

Mockey offers a free AI mockup generator which allows you to create high quality mockups using a combination of templates, with AI generation for a premium.

It boasts more than 25 different categories and over 5,000 individual elements. Common choices include apparel, electronics, products, posters, books, and marketing materials.

You can start by uploading your own image in JPG or PNG. Then it’s a case of selecting templates and elements, generating AI background images, and customizing your design’s size and colors.

You can even download your finished design for free and watermark free in JPG.

However, to unlock higher resolutions, PNG format, and AI features, it’s between $7 and $19/mo (billed annually).

PROS CONS Free tier with 1,000+ mockup templates No AI unless on MAX plan Upload your own images Annoying ads on free tier Intuitive interface Templates updated weekly

5. Canva Mockup Generator

Canva’s basic mockup tool can be used for free, or you can unlock AI capabilities by signing up to a pro plan.

Its basic tool still has over 8,000 options across technology, print, packaging, apparel, and home and living. However, you can also upload your own template in JPG or PNG.

For example, you might upload your logo and apply it to its stock images of beauty products, banners, or shirts. The latter can be added to a human model or as a flat design.

Everything is created within a simple drag-and-drop editor with fonts, color options, filters, extra elements, and resizing.

Add AI to the mix and you can use text-to-image to generate mockups and other images. Paid plans start from $120/yr or $15/mo.

PROS CONS Free template-based mockups AI requires premium plan Countless templates and assets Integrates the broader Canva suite Upload your own images

6. Picsart AI Mockup Generator

This platform offers a seamless way to visualize designs on a range of products, including apparel, packaging, electronics, and more.

You can choose from a variety of pre-designed mockup templates, covering popular product categories and styles.

Then upload your own custom designs or images to apply to the mockup.

Text and additional design components can be added. Plus, position, size, and orientation can all be easily modified.

Picsart AI’s standout features are AI background generation, background removal, and object removal.

When happy with the preview, you can export in multiple high-quality image formats suitable for physical print and the web.

You can try Picsart for free with limited credits or go premium from $13/mo (billed annually).

PROS CONS 9 categories of mockup templates AI only applies to backgrounds Upload your logo or designs All AI tools require premium plan AI for backgrounds and objects Try for free

7. Uizard AI Mockups for Digital Products

Uizard’s Mockups is a feature within Uizard’s online design platform that specializes in interactive mockups for digital products. I.e., mobile apps, websites, and software applications.

It aims to help designers, developers, and product teams visualize their ideas, test user experiences, and present designs. It supports mockups from text prompts or from images you upload.

You can also choose from a variety of pre-designed templates. Then its interface allows you to easily drag-and-drop your custom designs onto the mockup template, enabling quick and easy customization.

Its limited free tier offers 3 AI generation per month and 10 templates. Premium plans start from $12/mo (billed annually).

PROS CONS Image and text-to-image mockups Only for user-interface/ digital mockups Lots of existing templates Intuitive interface Free forever tier

8. Logomaster AI

Logomaster AI is free to design your mockups. You then pay to download your assets.

From a billboard to a social media cover page on a device, it displays your design in many different formats.

The process involves providing your brand name and slogan, choosing a template, and three logo styles you prefer. Then the AI uses these to generate 6 unique variants.

Pick one to edit further and add more text, icons, and shapes. You can also add background images.

Previewing allows you to instantly switch between different mockups. E.g., if you wish to see your logo on a business card or on a storefront.

Overall, it’s easy to use, albeit without a full AI image generator.

It costs $37 to access your high-res PNG mockup and $101.30 for a collection of vector files.

PROS CONS Excellent mockup previews AI limited to logos only Supports shapes, backgrounds, icons, and text Expensive for vector files Free to design 6 variants per design

9. Zoviz Branding and Mockups

Zoviz is a mockup solution focused on branding and AI logos, offering its raw vector files with commercial rights. You can mockup designs for everything from beauty products and beverages to clothing and store signs.

The simple editor analyzes your brand details, and the AI generates a unique logo that you can seamlessly preview in different mediums.

The editor lets you alter colors, styles, and other elements of your logo, though mockups themselves are generic.

However, you do get a full branding kit if you decide to pay $49.99. For $19.99 you get the high-res vector logo files only.

PROS CONS Affordable vector files Generic mockup templates (not AI) Excellent mockup previews Excels at AI logos Free to design

10. MockupBro Product Mockup Generator

Honorable mention goes to MockupBro. Despite no AI, it has a huge library of mockup templates and elements. These cover apparel, packaging, home and décor, electronic devices, print, and social media.

All you have to do is choose a template from its gallery, upload your logo or broader design, and choose a color scheme.

The platform is free, and you can download your finished mockups without watermarks. However, some templates cost a fee.

PROS CONS Free to use No AI Large library of templates Some templates are premium Upload your logos and designs No watermarks

Best AI Mockup Generator – Summary

The best AI mockup generator for you will depend on your goals and budget. Recraft AI is my current go-to. The platform is much more than just for mockups.

Nonetheless, it is one of the few that uses AI prompts for mockups, not just templates, and you don’t need a premium plan to use its core AI features.

What is your favorite AI mockup generator? Let me know in the comments below!