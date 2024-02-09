Best AI Clothes Changer: 5 Amazing Apps

Finding the best AI clothes changer that works optimally on Windows can be challenging. So, I’ve tested over ten products to make things easier for you.

Scroll down to read through all the details to make an informed decision.

Best AI Clothes Changer Apps

Below is my list of the best clothes changer apps that use AI technology for excellent results.

Before diving into the details, take the time to explore the table for a quick overview:

SoftwareFunctionalityEase of UseResults QualityCustomer SupportReviews & Ratings
Fotor AI Replacer5/5User-friendly interface5/5Limited optionsPositive reviews, high ratings
Picsart AI Replace4/5Intuitive design4/5Customer support availableMixed reviews, varying ratings
LightX AI Replace5/5Simple and straightforward5/5Responsive representativesPositive reviews, moderate ratings
Runway Erase and Replace3/5User-friendly interface3/5Limited optionsPositive reviews, high ratings
Photo.ai Object Replacer2/5Easy to use3/5Limited availabilityPositive reviews, good ratings

Now that we have an overview, let’s see what each app can offer:

1. Fotor AI Replacer

Fotor AI Replace interface

Fotor AI Replacer is my top pick as it offers excellent features. You can easily modify the color, pattern, and style of clothing without being an editing expert or a Photoshop guru.

Fotor AI Replace photo

The user interface is intuitive, making it available for users with varying experience levels. The AI seamlessly blends the changed garments into the background, creating a natural and realistic look.

Fotor AI Replace selection

You can use it for various tasks but it’s invaluable to clothing designers. They can preview how a pattern or color would look, eliminating the need to remake the garment.

Even more, other users can try on virtual clothes without the effort of going shopping. Simply select an area and then write a prompt about what you want to replace it with.

Fotor AI Replace clothes change

Fotor AI Replacer has good reviews and ratings, proving it’s a reliable and efficient app.

2. Picsart AI Replace

PicsArt AI Replace interface

PicsArt AI Replace is one of the best AI clothes changer apps on the market. It offers a comprehensive suite of features.

PicsArt AI Replace photo

You can modify the color and pattern of clothing in images with just a few clicks.

PicsArt AI Replace selection

Picsart was designed to be accessible by any user, no matter their experience in the field. The user interface reflects this.

PicsArt AI Replace prompt writing

As shown above, you can easily select the elements you want to replace.

PicsArt AI Replace results

The powerful AI behind Picsart can create realistic results. It’ll integrate the changed elements perfectly into its environment.

3. LightX AI Replace

LightX AI Replace interface

LightX AI Replace is another great alternative with a wide range of features.

LightX AI Replace photo

This tool can change clothing color, modify patterns, and efficiently refresh old photos. To do so, select the area you want to change.

LightX AI Replace selection

The user-friendly design makes it an excellent option for users of different capability levels.

LightX AI Replace prompt written

The results are realistic and well integrated into the picture.

LightX AI Replace results

If you want to experiment with different clothing styles and colors without wasting any time, LightX can help.

4. Runway Erase and Replace

Runway Erase and Replace interface

Runway Erase and Replace is a valid tool for simple AI clothing changes, even though it doesn’t offer the same quality as others.

Runway Erase and Replace selection

It can easily replace and modify clothes with any style. You’ll have to write a prompt where you describe the modifications.

Runway Erase and Replace prompt

I asked the AI to replace the model’s t-shirt with a black suit with a white shirt.

Runway Erase and Replace results

As you can see, the AI had trouble generating the white shirt on the first try.

5. Phot.ai Object Replacer

Phot.ai Object Replacer interface

Phot.ai Object Replacer is less powerful than the other tools I’ve chosen for this article. While testing this tool, the results weren’t on the same level, but it’s still a valid option.

Phot.ai Object Replacer image

You can use this app to upload your photo, select the area you want to replace (in my case, the t-shirt), and write a prompt.

Phot.ai Object Replacer prompt

Once you do that, all that’s left is to click Generate.

Phot.ai Object Replacer selection

The AI will then scan your image, consider your prompt, and generate some pics.

best ai clothes changer

As you can see, the results are a lot more unclear than the other tools. Moreover, to download the image in HD, you’ll need a license.

How To Change Clothing With AI

  1. Open the Fotor AI Replacer tool.Fotor AI Replacer main page
  2. Upload an image or choose a default one (I chose a default option).Upload image Fotor AI Replacer
  3. Select the area that includes clothes that you want to change.Fotor AI Replacer shirt selected
  4. Write a prompt under the image for the AI to start the process.Fotor AI Replacer Prompt written
  5. Enjoy the professional results.Fotor AI Replacer Results

As you can see, I took the time to test each software and find the best AI clothes changer. Even though all tools are helpful to some degree, if you want to get the best of all worlds, I recommend sticking with the first three options from the list.

Share your choice by using the comment section below!

