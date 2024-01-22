App To Find Clothes from Picture - 7 Perfect Tools

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

You can use an app to find clothes from a picture and avoid searching for them manually. Sounds convenient, right? Below, I’ve compiled a list of such apps so you can get your favorite outfit from a snap.

Google Lens

If you’ve found an attractive dress and want to get a copy, you can use Google Lens. It lets you capture the image of your favorite attire and locate all the websites where it’s available.

You can even highlight the different items (top, skirt) present in the image and search for them separately. It also lets you find the source of an image.

Compared to Pinterest, Google Lens doesn’t allow you to bookmark image search results for future reference. It would be a great addition because you may not want to add the clothes to your cart or buy them immediately.

Download the Google Lens app on your phone. Open the app and swipe left to the category names at the bottom. Highlight the Shopping option from the list.

Now, take a snap of the product by tapping on the cart button. You can also select a photo from your phone storage. The app will search online and show you the websites where a similar dress is available.

Download: For Android | iOS

Pinterest

Pinterest is another app that you can use to locate any outfit from a picture. Just take a snap and the app will find a similar one shared or pinned by Pinterest users. From the results, you can directly visit the page or save them for later reference.

Once you take the picture, you can save it to any of your Pinterest boards. It also supports sharing the link to different social media platforms. You can even crop the search result image to focus on any piece of clothing and search for that again.

Open the Pinterest app on your mobile. Tap on the magnifying glass icon from the bottom panel. Tap on the Camera icon in the Search for ideas field. Take a picture of the dress you want to search for by clicking on the white button. You may select a photo already saved on your mobile phone.

The app will display all the similar outfits that were pinned or shared.

Download: For Android | iOS

Amazon Shopping

If you prefer online shopping, you can use Amazon’s Lens feature to find your favorite outfit from this mobile platform. Unlike Google Lens, it doesn’t let you choose different clothes present in the image. Also, it doesn’t allow you to save the picture like Pinterest does.

Open the Amazon shopping app. On the home screen, there’s a search bar on the top. On the right side of that bar, tap on the scan icon. Amazon Lens will open. Tap on the Search button to take a picture of the clothes. You can also tap on Shop the Look and Upload a photo from your device. The results will show you similar items available on Amazon.

Download: For Android | iOS

Asos

Asos is another in-demand shopping app where you can find clothes from a picture. As you upload the image of your outfit, it shows the relevant apparel and its price.

After you take an image, you can crop it before letting the app search for it. Unlike Google Lens, it allows you to mark the search results as favorites so that you can get back to them later.

Open the Asos app on your phone. Tap on the magnifying glass icon in the top right corner. Select Camera to take a snap of the dress. You can also tap on Photos to search using a photo from your phone. Tap Done.

It’ll display all the similar clothes available on that platform.

Download: For Android | iOS

CamFind

With CamFind, you can upload any clothing image. Unlike Google Lens, Amazon Lens, or Pinterest, it lets you set a reminder for the outfit. As it identifies the attire by its name, you can post the photo from your profile. It’s a unique feature that isn’t available in any other apps mentioned in this list.

Unlike Amazon which is a global store, it has some geo-restrictions. For this reason, if you upload the image from any unsupported location, the “HTTP 404 not found” notification appears. At the same time, certain buttons like add to cart, website link, location, and so on will be disabled.

Open CamFind and allow it to use your phone’s camera. Take a photo of your outfit or choose an image from the phone storage. The app will generate the outfit’s name and suggest different online shopping portals.

It even shows the pricing so that you can compare and find the best deal for you.

Download: For Android | iOS

Photo Sherlock

Photo Sherlock allows you to search for any dress and find where you can find similar outfits. Unlike Amazon Lens, it lets you crop the image and focus on any particular item the person in the image is wearing.

Even after the image is uploaded, you can crop it and search for each garment separately. You can share the link with your friends through different social media.

Open the Photo Sherlock app.

app. Choose between Take a photo to search or Select a photo .

or . You can either Crop it or tap Search directly.

it or tap directly. The app will search the web and show the results with different links where this outfit is available.

Download: For Android | iOS

Reverse Image Search – Multi

Though it’s not a dedicated app to find clothes from a picture, you can use it to find an outfit, just like any other object. Unlike Amazon, Pinterest, and Asos, which search only within their respective websites, it displays results from popular search engines: Google, Bing, and Yandex.

It even lets you find the original image source, a feature not available on Pinterest, Asos, Photo Sherlock, and Amazon.

Open the Reverse Image Search – Multi app. Choose between Search From Gallery, Take a Photo, or Get From Web. After the photo is uploaded, you can either crop it or tap Search. The app will find out similar clothes available on different websites.

By default, it shows Google search results. However, you can move to the Bing or Yandex tab to get results from those search engines.

Download: For Android | iOS

Summary

The right app to find clothes from a picture can greatly simplify the online shopping process. Just upload your image and look for the best deals available. Which of these do you like most? Feel free to share your opinion in the comment section.