Microsoft has worked with Intel to create an Android emulator for Windows, the so-called Windows Subsystem for Android.

Microsoft says this will give access to a range of apps and games from the Amazon App Store, but a big issue with emulators is of course poor performance.

Now a benchmark for the emulator spotted on Geekbench suggests we will not have to worry.

It appears the WSA will be emulating an 8 core Qualcomm processor with 4 or 6 GB of RAM, and the scores appear to be similar to the Samsung Galaxy S20.

Of course, the good performance may be due to the high system requirements with Microsoft demanding at least 8 GB of RAM.

Microsoft is still working on Windows Subsystem for Android and it will be delivered sometime after Windows 11 debuts. The (non-functional) app iscan be seen in the Store here.

via FireCube