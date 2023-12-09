Beeper Mini faces a similar fate as Nothing Chats; stopped and deregisters Android phone numbers

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The newly introduced iMessage client for Android, Beeper Mini, has abruptly stopped working and deregistered all Android phone numbers from iMessage just a couple of days after its release announcement, facing the same fate that Nothing Chats faced a few weeks ago. The company claims a fix is “coming soon” but hasn’t confirmed the cause of the outage.

Users experienced several hours of being unable to send or receive iMessage data before Beeper took the step to deregister their numbers late last night. This action, as reported, was taken to prevent important messages from being missed, as iPhones default to sending messages to iMessage-linked phone numbers over SMS.

Beeper Mini has posted a tweet with an update about the current outage. The post mentions that a solution is “very close” and will be available soon. In addition, Beeper has extended its 7-day free trial by another week to ensure that users will not be charged until after the app is fixed.

Beeper Mini – fix coming soon



Our fix for Beeper Mini is still in the works. It’s very close, and just a matter of a bit more time and effort.



In the meantime, we have deregistered your phone numbers from iMessage so your friends can still text you. Sorry, you’re temporarily a… — Beeper (@onbeeper) December 9, 2023

Manually deregistering your phone number from iMessage through Apple’s portal is recommended, as Beeper says it might take up to 24 hours for the complete removal from iMessage.

Beeper founder Eric Migicovsky has hinted at a forthcoming announcement potentially related to the outage or a future solution. Users have also received in-app notifications explaining the situation and the number of deregistrations.

While the exact cause and timeline for a fix remain unknown, Beeper assures users that a solution is on the way. For now, the recommended steps are manually deregistering your number from iMessage and staying tuned for further announcements.