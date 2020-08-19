Motorola is set to release the Moto G9 Plus mid-range handset in the next few months and today Evan Blass aka evLeaks posted a new marketing render of the handset.

The handset is expected to have 4GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage and a 4700mAh battery with 30W fast charging. Details regarding the processor have not leaked yet.

The picture confirms a 4 camera device with a 64-megapixel “quad pixel” main camera and a punch-hole front-facing camera. It has a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The picture, unfortunately, does not confirm if it has a 3.5 mm headphone jack yet.

The device is expected to cost around 277.15 Euro and hit the market in October this year.