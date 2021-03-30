Bang & Olufsen announces Beoplay Portal Wireless Headphones for Xbox

Bang & Olufsen today announced Beoplay Portal Wireless Headphones for Xbox. Beoplay Portal is the first product for the Designed for Xbox Limited Series program, intended to bring premium audio experiences to our Xbox fans.
Beoplay Portal features:
- Beoplay Portal has a sophisticated aesthetic and can be used in any situation.
- Customize the game/chat balance, mute, and volume directly on the headset itself or from the Bang & Olufsen audio app.
- Tuned by Bang & Olufsen acclaimed acousticians, Beoplay Portal comes with Dolby Atmos for Headphones, providing virtualized surround sound for an immersive and precise gaming experience on Xbox and computer platforms.
- An array of beamforming microphones isolate and amplify users voice while cancelling out background noise.
- You can easily connect to your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One with lossless 2.4GHz Xbox Wireless connectivity built in.
- Beoplay Portal is also compatible with PC and mobile devices with Bluetooth 5.1 and aptX Adaptive.
- Charging is quick and gets you back in the game within 3 hours.
- Beoplay Portal offers 12 hours of battery life when using Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth and active noise-cancellation, and 24 hours when only using Bluetooth and active-noise cancellation.
Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay Portal Wireless Headphones for Xbox will be available in Black Anthracite, Grey Mist, and Navy Brass and can be pre-ordered starting today.
Source: Microsoft
Comments