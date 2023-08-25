Baldur’s Gate 3 will have cross-save between Xbox and PlayStation 5

Baldur’s Gate 3 will feature cross-save between Xbox and PlayStation 5, according to the Larian Studios’ creative director.

After announcing that Baldur’s Gate 3 will come to Xbox this year, in 2023, the popular game will also have the cross-save feature between Xbox, PCs, and PlayStation.

For the avoidance of doubt, Xbox will indeed feature cross-save not only between Xbox and PC but also Xbox and PlayStation 5, thanks to our Larian accounts system. ? — Very AFK (@Cromwelp) August 25, 2023

As for its Xbox release, Baldur’s Gate 3 will most likely be on Xbox Series S and X before the end of the year. We predict it will be released around the holiday season, so there is not much to wait until that.

Plus, all your progressions on other devices will be easily transferable to your Xbox.

