Back 4 Blood has revealed the team of “Cleaners” you’ll be playing as while you cleanse the ridden horde from the map, each with their own unique abilities and style.

We’ve had to quote Back 4 Blood on the team being called “Cleaners” as if anything it looks like they’re making a hell of a lot more mess with all those zombie guts everywhere.

Whatever you call them as a group, they’d probably prefer to be called by their names, Holly, Walker, Doc, Karlee, Jim, Hoffman, Evangelo, and Mom.

This bunch of raggamuffins of course come from a variety of different walks of life, that will no doubt inform the quips they make while mowing through the hordes of zombies ready to be cleaned.

It’s not just a choice of who’s sassy lines to hear, however, as each character has perks that will make them stand out from the undead crowd.

Walker, for instance, is a military veteran who gets more accurate the more precision kills he gets. On top of this, he has bonus damage, and brings more health to the team, presumably being so grizzled, that it comes with its own hardening aura.

Doc, on the other hand, as the name might suggest, deals out more healing as well as ridden slaying damage. With a low health heal bonus, healing efficiency, and trauma resistance for the team.

The swanky trailer that shows off the characters will let you see each and everyone, but they all have their unique gameplay twists that should keep combat engaging and replayability up, especially alongside Back 4 Blood’s card system.

Back 4 Blood is set to launch on October 12th on Xbox ONE, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, Steam, and the Epic Store.