Turtle Rock Studio’s Back 4 Blood is delayed until October 12th to make it the best it can be.

Announced in a tweet today, the spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead won’t be coming out until later on this year, to make it as good as it can be.

“Turtle Rock Studios is working hard to make Back 4 Blood the best game it can possibly be at launch and the team needs more time to do this” The announcement for the delay reads.

“Therefore, we will release Back 4 Blood on October 12, 2021. We thank our community for its continued support and are excited to share that there will be an open beta this summer.” The publisher’s message continued.

Originally slated for June 22nd, the extra three and a bit months should help to make the return to co-op zombie horde massacring one to remember.