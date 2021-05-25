You can now run Azure application services on AWS and Google Cloud

Deals

Deal Alert: Surface Pro 7 is $230 cheaper today Amazon is offering a discount of $230 on the Surface Pro 7(8GB/128GB). The Surface Pro 7 is not only versatile and lightweight but also comes with full Windows 10 and that enables you to do ...

Deal Alert: OnePlus 8 is $400 cheaper today B&H is now offering a mouth-watering discount of $400 on the OnePlus 8 smartphone. OnePlus 8 is arguably one of the best affordable flagships that you can buy, and more importantly, it&#...

Deal Alert: Microsoft Surface Dock 2 now available at $165 Amazon is offering a handsome discount of almost $95 on Microsoft Surface Dock 2. After the discount, the price comes down to just $165.34(was $260). Microsoft announced the new Surface Dock...

Deal Alert: Dell XPS 13 with 11th gen Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD avai... If you are looking for an Apple M1 MacBook Air alternative, check out this deal from Dell. The Dell XPS 13 9305 with 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 Processor, 16GB LPDDR4x RAM and 512G...

Doorbuster Deal: Microsoft Surface Duo 256GB AT&T model available for just ... Microsoft Surface Duo features an iconic super-thin design with dual screens designed for effortless multitasking and productivity. Amazon US now has amazing deals on Surface Duo AT&T mo...

Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy Buds+ now available for just $99 You can now get Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ truly wireless earbuds for just $99 from Amazon US as part of its Deal of the Day promotion. Samsung tout 22 hours of battery life, 11 from the h...

Deal Alert: Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse discounted at Amazon Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse is now selling at a discounted price at Amazon. You can now buy the wireless mouse at a price point of $63, down from $99.99. So if you do the math, it&#...

Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro now available for just $169 Early this year, Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds Pro truly wireless earbuds. The Galaxy Buds Pro is compatible with all Bluetooth devices and can last up to 5 hours on a single charge. Than...

Deal Alert: Save up to $400 on Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Best Buy is offering a discount of up to $400 on the Samsung Galaxy Note2o and Note20 Ultra flagship on Verizon on Sprint/T-Mobile. However, the deal is available for a limited time only. Yo...