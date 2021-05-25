You can now run Azure application services on AWS and Google Cloud

At Build 2021, Microsoft today made a major announcement for Azure application services. Azure applications services including Azure App Service, Azure Functions, Azure Logic Apps, Azure API Management, Azure Event Grid can now run on Kubernetes and anywhere with Azure Arc. Yes, you can run these services anywhere including on-premises, on the edge, and on other clouds such as AWS or Google Cloud.
With this capability now in preview, customers don’t have to choose between the productivity of platform as a service (PaaS) and the control of Kubernetes because the same app services can run with either model.
Source: Microsoft
Comments