Axel Springer, OpenAI reaches deal to use ChatGPT for journalism purposes

German media company Axel Springer has recently announced a partnership with Microsoft-backed OpenAI. This is the first of its kind between a publishing company and an AI research company.

The partnership will allow ChatGPT, OpenAI’s AI model whose premium version is now powered by GPT-4, to access and summarize content from Axel Springer’s media brands, including Politico, Business Insider, and European entities like Bild and Welt.

ChatGPT will then be able to provide users with summaries of selected global news content, including otherwise paid content.

“This partnership with Axel Springer will help provide people with new ways to access quality, real-time news content through our AI tools,” says OAI’s COO, Brad Lightcap, in the official announcement.

Axel Springer’s existing AI-driven ventures will also benefit from the partnership, as the two companies will work together to advance the training of OpenAI’s sophisticated large language models.

Last summer, Google also tested AI tool that lets you write news articles in front of execs of popular media portals like The New York Times & The Washington Post.

“We want to explore the opportunities of AI empowered journalism – to bring quality, societal relevance and the business model of journalism to the next level,” says company’s CEO & media mogul, Mathias Döpfner.