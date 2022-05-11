Avatar: The Way of Water | Official Teaser Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

The trailer for the Avatar: The Way of Water, or colloquially Avatar 2, has just arrived, and we can’t hide our excitement about it. The video only spans a minute and a half, and the effects are just what to expect from it. Yet, there’s something about the details of the images and the mysterious plot of the movie that will hype you up.

The story of Avatar’s second movie is still set in Pandora, though the focus will now shift to the waters of the mesmerizing world. Fourteen years after the events that took place in the first movie, Na’vi princess Neytiri (now the high priestess of the clan) and human-turned-Na’vi Jake Sully (now chieftain) will continue their lives on the planet while raising their children (Neteyam, Lo’ak, and Tuktirey). However, in the trailer, a human child (Miles Socorro AKA Spider) is shown joining the clan while wearing the special oxygen mask humans need to breathe on the planet. This stirred the curiosity of the anticipating public, but producer Jon Landau spilled some info about it. “Jake took him in but Neytiri always saw him as one of the people who destroyed her home and killed her father,” producer Landau told Empire (via Digital Spy). “So you have all these dynamics playing out.”

New challenges will arise with the trailer showing avatars armed with riffles, indicating the return of humans to the world and the continuous use of the genetically engineered human/Na’vi-hybrid bodies as weapons. The mining activities of the Resources Development Administration will also be back in the movie, translating to increased dangers for Pandora’s inhabitants and the world itself. With this, the war-like scenes shown in the trailer give us more ideas about what to expect. Surprisingly, Colonel Miles Quaritch, who died in the first movie, is reportedly coming back too as the main villain in the story. “I’m not going to say exactly how we’re bringing him back, but it’s a science fiction story, after all,” explained Cameron.

The threats will push the protagonist Na’vi couple to look for a safe haven that they will find in Metkayina, a less prominent Na’vi clan settled in Pandora’s reefs. The newly introduced group will feature its leaders: Kate Winslet as Ronal and Cliff Curtis as Tonowari. The introduction of new characters and new parts of Pandora will bring us more scenes underwater, which will make the visuals of the entire movie more hypnotizing. Cameron describes it as something that will make “you shit yourself with your mouth wide open.”

The movie will arrive in cinemas on December 16, 2022. It is expected to attract huge audiences and be another blockbuster movie. With this, Cameron expressed his satisfaction with the movie’s creation.

“[We’re] pushing limits even farther with high frame rate, higher resolution 3D and greater reality in our visual effects,” Cameron said. “I wanted our return to Pandora to be something really special. Every shot is designed for the biggest screen, highest resolution and most immersive 3D available. I think we pulled it off.”