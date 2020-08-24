Audible takes on Spotify with the new Audible Plus subscription program

Audible today announced the new Audible Plus subscription that will give you unlimited access to a catalog that includes over 68,000 hours of content and 11,000+ titles. The catalog includes several Audible Originals, audiobooks and podcasts that span genres, lengths and formats.

Audible Plus programming can be streamed instantly or downloaded for offline listening. In addition to the Audible app, the Audible Plus catalog will also be available across Alexa-enabled devices and Amazon Fire tablets.

You can find more details about the Audible Plus subscription program below.

The Audible Plus $7.95 offering will sit alongside Audible’s premium credit-based subscription option, which has been renamed Audible Premium Plus.

For $14.95, Audible Premium Plus members will have access to the Audible Plus catalog and will also receive one credit a month which can be used for any piece of content outside the Plus catalog, regardless of price or length.

Audible Plus rollout starts this week to Audible members with new customers interested in signing up to preview the Audible Plus standalone plan beginning on August 27.

Source: Audible