Despite its macabre concept and twisted story, Attack on Titan gives us the adrenaline rush every time it airs. Now, you can bring the spirit of this phenomenal manga series in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone via the Tracer Pack: Attack on Titan – Armored Titan Mastercraft Bundle, which was released last February 22.

Through the combined effort of Attack on Titan and Call of Duty, the new Mastercraft Bundle will provide 10 items for players to enjoy, including one Ultra and two Legendary Weapon Blueprints. Players can purchase Call of Duty: Points in the Xbox Store to use towards the Tracer Pack: Attack on Titan — Armored Titan Mastercraft Bundle.

Here are the 10 items included in the bundle are as follows:

“Armored Titan” Operator Skin for Roland Zeimet of Task Force Barbarian

Ultra-rarity “Armored Strength” Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint

Legendary “Colossus” Sniper Rifle Weapon Blueprint

Legendary “Paradis Lost” animated emblem

“Anti-Personnel” Pistol Weapon Blueprint inspired by Kenny the Ripper’s weapon

Epic “Titan Serum” Charm

Epic “Wall Titan” Spray

Legendary “Die-urnal” Watch

Legendary “Thunder Spears” Calling Card

Legendary “Unstoppable Force” Highlight Intro

For those hooked with the series, the last of the episodes can be streamed on Crunchyroll and Funimation.