AT&T launches AT&T TV, a new live TV service powered by Android TV platform

AT&T today announced the launch of AT&T TV, a new live TV service powered by Android TV platform. AT&T TV is trying to marry live TV with video streaming and apps. Basically, you will need a single box that can offer both live TV and other streaming apps. AT&T TV service is available for $49.99/month for 12 months. Since AT&T is also a broadband internet provider, you can bundle AT&T TV and 1 gigabit AT&T Internet for just $39.99/month for video and $39.99/month for internet for 12 months with a 24-month contract.

AT&T TV includes:

Compelling live TV packages, sports and access to more than 5,000 apps on the Google Play Store, including your favorite streaming apps—like HBO Max when it launches in May 2020. For example, you can easily switch between a live basketball game, Netflix, YouTube or listen to music on Pandora or Spotify. No need to pick up a different remote or switch inputs. We plan to integrate even more apps in the future.

Voice remote with the Google Assistant. You’ll be able to seamlessly access the Assistant both on and off-screen and search for content across your apps with a simple word or phrase – everything from accessing a show, changing the room temperature, playing your favorite music playlist, dimming the lights and more.

A cloud DVR with 500 hours of storage. You can record as many shows at once as you want, in your home or on-the-go. You can also stream your favorite sports, shows and movies virtually anytime, anywhere on the AT&T TV app on your smartphone or tablet. This is especially handy if you’re moving – you don’t have to worry about losing your recordings and the simple set-up process lets you get back to watching TV at your new place in a snap.

You can learn more about AT&T TV service here.