The Windows ecosystem is set to be overtaken in size soon by another platform, with Apple announcing during their Quarterly Earnings release that there are now as many Apple devices in active use as there are PCs.

Specifically, Apple said they now have 1.5 billion devices in active use in the last quarter, saying:

“We are thrilled to report Apple’s highest quarterly revenue ever, fueled by strong demand for our iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models, and all-time records for Services and Wearables (…). During the holiday quarter our active installed base of devices grew in each of our geographic segments and has now reached over 1.5 billion. We see this as a powerful testament to the satisfaction, engagement and loyalty of our customers — and a great driver of our growth across the board.”

It is likely the vast majority of these devices are iPhones, with Apple reporting record revenue on $91.8 billion (up 9% YoY) on the strength of their iPhone 11 and 11 Pro sales. Revenue from their Mac and iPad business actually declined from $7.416 to $7.16 billion and $6.729 billion to $5.977 billion respectively.

Microsoft last confirmed that there are 1.5 billion Windows PCs in use in 2018, so Apple may have already overtaken the Windows installed base, though of course, Android has taken the top spot as largest ecosystem many years ago.

While iPhones may generate the largest money stream for Apple, it is likely more value is created each day on PCs as Windows remains the world’s productivity platform.

Via Neowin