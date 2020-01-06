ASUS ZenBook Duo is now a thinner and lighter dual-screen laptop

At CES 2020 Asus announced an update to their dual-screen laptop, the ASUS ZenBook Duo.

The Asus ZenBook Duo is a successor to the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo, and is now thinner and lighter, weighing 3.3 pounds instead of 5.5. The 14-inch laptop features the new ASUS ScreenPad Plus — a 12.6-inch full-width auxiliary touchscreen that expands and enhances the interactive capabilities offered by the original ASUS ScreenPad.

ScreenPad Plus offers to change the way users can interact with their laptop, encouraging productivity-enhancing workflows and easy multitasking by displaying up to 3 windows on the bottom screen.

While not quite as powerful as the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo, an 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, combined with up to 16GB RAM and an NVIDIA GeForce MX250 GPU, provides extreme performance. Up to a 1TB PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD delivers ultrafast storage.

Asus has not announced pricing and availability details for the Zenook Duo yet.