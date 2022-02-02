Always dreaming of a futuristic laptop? The ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 has all the features you are looking for, and getting it just became more possible, thanks to its 15% off deal on Amazon this 2022.

Its versatility makes ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 a top contender in the laptop category. Unlike its conventional rivals, VivoBook Flip 14 flaunts a precision-engineered stepless metal ErgoLift hinge that allows the unit to be opened at various angles. Using the unique 360° hinge, you can position the laptop in four modes: Tent, Stand, Tablet, and Laptop. And to assure the durability of the laptop, ASUS put the VivoBook Flip 14 to a 20,000-cycle open-and-close test to which it passed.

Adding to the incredible capability of VivoBook Flip 14 to double as a tablet is the 14-inch Full HD touch display screen. It has a 178° viewing angle and a stunning 82% screen-to-body ratio, making it perfect for games and movies.

You can use it just with your finger, and it can recognize even the subtlest fingertip movements. It also supports the optional ASUS Pen, further benefiting artists and graphic enthusiasts.

For business travelers, ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 is a lifesaver tool. There is absolutely no fuss transporting this 14-inch laptop due to its 0.7-inch thin body. But besides saving space in your bag, it only weighs a total of 3.31 pounds, and it is complete with all the connectivity features you need: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port, USB 3.2 Gen 2, USB 2.0 HDMI, and a microSD card reader.

On the other hand, despite the compact physical feature of ASUS VivoBook Flip 14, its system and internal specifications are enough to handle heavy work. Some of them are the 11th generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor (6M Cache, up to 4.1 GHz, 2 cores) with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 128 GB SSD, and 4 GB LPDDR4X RAM.

Meanwhile, VivoBook Flip 14’s operating system is Windows 10 Home in S mode (free upgrade to Windows 11 if available), which can give you extra security. Add to that, it supports fingerprint login access, so you can be sure you’re the only one who can access your files.

Moreover, ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 sports a backlit keyboard with 1.4 mm key travel for a more accessible and easier typing experience, even in dim conditions. And for video calls, you can rely on ASUS AI noise-canceling technology to isolate unwanted noise from human speech, making sure your voice is consistently clear all the time. The Harman Kardon-certified sound system of VivoBook Flip 1 will also win your heart when you use it for your music and movie nights.