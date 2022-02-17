Hoping to save a lot on your next gaming laptop without sacrificing the quality? Then, the newest ASUS TUF A15 gaming laptop is the choice. It is 35% off on Newegg now, and it can promise you all the great features you would need to win every game.

ASUS TUF A15 gaming laptop showcases a 64 GB DDR4 SDRAM for enhanced high bandwidth to smoothly run your graphics-heavy PC games and video-editing applications. The hard drive has also been upgraded to 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD + 2 TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. It means faster start-up times and data access for you, no noise, and reduced heat production and power draw on the battery.

And while the AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor (2.9 GHz to 4.2 GHz, 8 Cores, 16 threads) gives you more speed boost, the 15.6’’ Full HD screen of TUF A15 secures maximum delivery of graphics. It has a refresh rate of 144 Hz and is backed with Optimus Display with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics. Here are the other specifications of the ASUS TUF A15 gaming laptop:

Specifications:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 4800H Processor (2.9 GHz to 4.2 GHz, 8 Cores, 16 Threads)

Memory: Up to 64GB DDR4 RAM

Hard Drive: Up to 2TB PCIe Solid State Drive

Operating System: Windows 10 Home

Display: 15.6’’ Full HD (1920 x 1080) 16:9, anti-glare display, Refresh Rate:144Hz Display

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Graphics

RGB Backlit Keyboard: Yes

Ports: 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C; 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A; 1x USB 2.0 Type-A; 1x RJ45 LAN port; 1x HDMI 2.0b; 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack

Wireless Connectivity: Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)+Bluetooth 5.0 (Dual band) 2*2

Audio: Built-in array microphone

Camera: 720P HD camera

Power Supply: 180W Smart AC power adapter

Weight: 5.07 pounds

Color: Black

For more information about the ASUS TUF A15 gaming laptop, click here.